Cricket

“Make sure we go 2-3 down in the series”: Mitch Marsh hilariously motivates Josh Inglis upon giving him maiden ODI cap

Josh Inglis got his ODI debut cap by Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh, and the all-rounder hilariously motivated him.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I've got my notes on the Australian batsmen": Chris Silverwood aims to use Ashes experience to counter Australia in Test series
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Josh Inglis got his ODI debut cap by Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh, and the all-rounder hilariously motivated him.
“Make sure we go 2-3 down in the series”: Mitch Marsh hilariously motivates Josh Inglis upon giving him maiden ODI cap

Josh Inglis got his ODI debut cap by Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh, and the all-rounder…