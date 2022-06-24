“Make sure we go 2-3 down in the series”: Mitch Marsh hilariously motivates Josh Inglis upon giving him maiden ODI cap

Josh Inglis got his ODI debut cap by Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh, and the all-rounder hilariously motivated him.

Sri Lanka and Australia are playing against each other in the 5th match of the 5-match T20I series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat, where they gave a debut to Pramod Madushan. Australia also gave an ODI debut to Josh Inglis in this match.

Josh Inglis has been with the Australian team since the last T20 World Cup in UAE, but he finally made his debut against Sri Lanka in T20Is earlier this year. He was backed by many greats to replace Tim Paine in the tests as well, but Alex Carey was preferred over him.

Mitch Marsh hilariously motivates Josh Inglis

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh gave the ODI cap to Josh Inglis. Both Mitchell Marsh and Inglis play for Perth Scorchers in the BBL, and they are teammates for Western Australia as well. Marsh said that Inglis has not played much in the last 12 months, but his attitude has always been great.

“Ingo, it gives me great pleasure mate, to finally present you with an ODI cap. I want to start by saying that you’ve been around this group for a bit over 12 months now,” Mitchell Marsh said.

“You’ve played five or six games and the way you conducted yourself around the group I’m sure it’s been frustrating at times, but it’s a credit to the person that you are.”

Plenty of laughs as Mitch Marsh presents his good mate Josh Inglis with his ODI cap 😅 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Yi4WQ2wyho — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2022

Mitchell Marsh lauded Josh Ingis and said that he is absolutely ready for International cricket. He also hilariously asked Josh Inglis to perform well, so that they can lose the series by 2-3 to Sri Lanka.

“What I love about Ingo is the skillset that he brings to this team, and you are ready for international cricket mate,” Mitchell Marsh added.

“So today, let’s make sure that we go down 2-3 down in the series.”

Josh Inglis has played a total of 7 T20Is for Australia so far, where he has scored 179 runs at 29.83, whereas his S/R has been 144.35.