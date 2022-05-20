MSD last match: Is today Dhoni last match in IPL?

MSD last match: The legendary Indian captain is playing his last Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

During the 68th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to bat.

Dhoni, who talked about giving some time to his batters at the Cricket Club of India tonight, hasn’t made a lot of changes to the Playing XI as the defending champions look to finish a dull season on a winning note.

Dhoni, who doesn’t play competitive cricket apart from the IPL post his international retirement, is their sixth-highest run-scorer this season with his 206 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 34.33 and 128.75 respectively.

IPL 2022 will also be remembered for Dhoni stepping down as captain before the season only to resume his leadership role after his successor Ravindra Jadeja relinquished captaincy midway through the season.

Is today MSD last match in IPL?

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t Dhoni’s last IPL match by any means. While Dhoni hadn’t made any such announcement in the build-up to this match, it was expected of him to continue playing in the IPL next seasons as well.

Dhoni, 40, confirmed the same at toss repeating his previous stance of wanting to play in front of their home spectators at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before playing his last IPL match for CSK.

“Definitely. It’s a simple reason – it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn’t be nice to the CSK fans,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss on Friday.