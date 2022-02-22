Multan vs Lahore Head to Head in PSL history | Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars records | PSL 2022 Qualifier

Multan vs Lahore Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for PSL 2022 Qualifier.

By virtue of finishing as the Top Two teams on the points table respectively, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against each other in Pakistan Super League 2022 Qualifier in Lahore tomorrow.

Having lost just one out of their 10 league matches in the ongoing seventh season of the PSL, Sultans put on display an unprecedented and impeccable performance in the league stage. Nowhere near the table-topper in terms of domination, Qalandars’ PSL 7 league campaign was decent enough for them to secure the second position on the back of a positive NRR (Net Run Rate) of 0.765.

Multan, who have played nine matches at the Gaddafi Stadium thus far, have won four and lost five including winning their last two. Playing on their home ground, Lahore have done quite well at this stadium to win seven and lose only four out of their 11 matches at this venue.

Multan vs Lahore Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by MS: 6

Matches won by LQ: 5

Matches played in Pakistan: 7 (MS 4, LQ 3)

Matches played at the Gaddafi Stadium: 3 (MS 1, LQ 2)

MS average score against LQ: 162

LQ average score against MS: 158

Most runs for MS: 246 (Shan Masood)

Most runs for LQ: 461 (Fakhar Zaman)

Most wickets for MS: 9 (Imran Tahir)

Most wickets for LQ: 22 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Most catches for MS: 5 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most catches for LQ: 8 (Fakhar Zaman)

The last MS vs LQ match was the only time when the former lost a PSL 7 league match. Played at the same venue, the hosts had registered a convincing 52-run victory.

PSL 2022’s highest run-scorer Fakhar Zaman’s 60 (37) was followed by a comprehensive bowling effort led by Zaman Khan (3.3-0-21-3) as Qalandars bundled out Sultans for 130 in 19.3 overs in a 183-run chase.