“Never ever seen this”: R Jadeja controversy around ball tampering invites strict reaction from Michael Vaughan

Ravindra Jadeja applies a cream he receives from Mohammed Siraj on ‘Day 1’ of first Test.

Minutes after team India’s impressive show on ‘Day 1’ of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has found himself in the midst of some controversy of sorts.

In a video which is doing rounds across the social media, at the time when the Australian scorecard was reading 120/5, Jadeja is seen taking a cream/ointment off Mohammed Siraj’s hand with his right index finger which he gently rubs using his right thumb.

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s wickets on Day 1 of Nagpur Test vs Australia

With the ball in his left hand, he is then seen innocuously applying the substance on his left index finger with the help of his right hand fingers. Until the end of the half-a-minute video clip, the allrounder is not seen attempting to deliberately have the substance come in contact with the ball in hand.

R Jadeja controversy around ball tampering receives strict reaction from Michael Vaughan

The likes of former Australia Test captain Tim Paine and former England skipper Michael Vaughan have made sure to pay quite some heed to the video clip, with the latter even subtly indicating at some malicious intent on part of Jadeja.

“What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this…”, tweeted Vaughan as a quote to a news story covering the incident by Fox Cricket.

What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this … #INDvsAUS https://t.co/NBPCjFmq3w — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2023

However, as per the sources in the Indian Express, the media outlet has confirmed that the substance was nothing but an ointment or cream which Jadeja was applying on his ‘callus finger’.

Also, as per the report, applying an ointment/cream is part of a common practice and well within the laws of the game.

Take a look at the aforementioned video clip below:

What do you think of this @tdpaine36 Looks like one player giving grippo to the bowler and him rubbing it all over his spinning finger to me. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/XjcNedJ3Sc — Darren Lock (@Dags_L) February 9, 2023

