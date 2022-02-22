PAK vs AUS tickets: Australia tour of Pakistan 2022 tickets

PAK vs AUS tickets 2022: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022.

Australia will become the first team among “The Big Three” cricketing nations to resume playing international cricket in Pakistan from next month. In what will be their first Pakistan tour in 24 years, Australia will be playing three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I between March 4 – April 5.

With New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal having a negative impact on England’s tour as well, Australia traveling to Pakistan for an all-format tour will mean the world to cricket in Pakistan.

It was this morning that CA (Cricket Australia) had announced a 16-member white-ball squad for the tour of Pakistan. With a lone T20I to be played, Australia haven’t named separate ODI and T20I squads.

Despite senior quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and David Warner not named in the white-ball squad, they (in addition to players touring Pakistan) are quite likely to miss few matches of Indian Premier League 2022.

PAK vs AUS tickets

Pakistani spectators’ hunger of watching top-level cricket in their own country is currently being seen in Pakistan Super League 2022. Hence, there is no reason as to why they wouldn’t be eagerly waiting for the upcoming Pakistan vs Australia series.

Readers must note that Rawalpindi (first Test, three ODIs and one-off T20I), Karachi (second Test) and Lahore (third Test) have been shortlisted as the three venues for this series.

Has anyone else lost interest in this PSL? I’m just looking forward to the #PAKvAUS series now👀🤩 — Haroon (@hazharoon) February 21, 2022

With Rawalpindi not getting to host any PSL 2022 match, fans are anticipated to fill the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium next month onward. The city had last hosted a Pakistan vs South Africa Test match last year.

As far as the tickets for these matches are concerned, they are yet to be put on sale for general public. However, as was the case in PSL 7, Pakistan vs Australia tickets are also likely to be available on BookMe.