Pakistan vs Australia 2022 tickets online: How to book PAK vs AUS Karachi Test match tickets for 2nd Test?

Pakistan vs Australia 2022 tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for second Pakistan vs Australia Test.

Two remaining sessions of the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and Australia will have to produce miraculous play in order for this match to witness a winner by this evening.

Assuming that players continue to play in the manner in which they have for 13 sessions now, the match will unequivocally end in an uneventful draw. The tedious nature of the Pindi Cricket Stadium pitch reminds one of Pakistan’s Test match in the UAE of the recent years.

While a 76-run opening partnership between Abdullah Shafique (33*) and Imam-ul-Haq (40*) has extended Pakistan’s lead to 93 at lunch on Day 5, there’s a high possibility of the Pakistani batters continuing to make the most of batting-friendly conditions as the day progresses even on a final-day pitch.

Pakistan vs Australia 2022 tickets online booking process

One of the two venues for the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi will host Australia for the second Test between March 12-16. As was the case during the first Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan vs Australia 2022 tickets online booking can also be done at Book Me. Fans can visit either their website or application to book tickets for this historic Test match.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “Book Your tickets Now”. Subsequently, select the preferred match day and click on “Book Me”.

The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Book Me page for booking Pakistan vs Australia tickets at the National Stadium, click below:

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test (March 12-16) – Karachi.

Karachi cricket stadium ticket price

It is worth mentioning that PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have kept nominal tickets prices for the second Pakistan vs Australia Test match in Karachi.

Stands have been divided into four groups at the National Stadium – General (PKR 100), First-class (PKR 200), Premium (PKR 350) and VIP (PKR 500).