IND vs PAK pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match

IND vs PAK pitch report: The arch-rivals will lock horns yet again today as the battle of continental supremacy continues in Dubai.

It is time yet again. Perhaps a bit too early as far as an India-Pakistan Cricket contest is concerned, but the arch-rivals will take on each other in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022 ‘Super 4’ stage at the Dubai International Stadium today.

After decimating India by 10 wickets in last year’s ICC T20 World Cup at this very venue, Pakistan were pipped to the post by India a few days ago, in their opening match of the ongoing competition by 5 wickets at this very venue again.

With the venue set to host these old rivals for the third time in a row, both the teams have been handed with some injury scares ahead of the contest. While team India will be without the services of their all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and most likely of their pacer Avesh Khan as well, a suspected side-strain has ruled Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani out of today’s clash as well.

While India are yet to be defeated in the tournament so far, the Babar Azam-led side are brimming with confidence as well, after registering their biggest victory ever in terms of runs in the T20 format against Hong Kong a couple of days ago.

A night out for our stars ⭐

Pakistan team dinner in Dubai #AsiaCup2022 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/HlcOcwRyjE — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 3, 2022

IND vs PAK pitch report

“This is a proper turf pitch where there’s a lot of grass. It’s going to be more about bowling rather than batting. All the grass is in clusters, that means the ball will definitely seam around,” remarked Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram ahead of the first match of Asia Cup 2022 between these two sides.

The prediction did turn out to be true as the Indian fast bowlers literally bounced out a host of their batters, while also managing to scalp all the 10 wickets for the first time in a T20I match.

Today’s encounter is highly likely to take place on a fresh Dubai pitch, with the venue set to host a game after a three-day gap. Thus, expect a similar sort of track with decent purchase on offer for the seamers especially with the new ball.

The conditions are again expected to be as hot and humid as ever, with the temperature expected to hit 40°C in the afternoon.

Overall, the Dubai pitch will provide an even contest between bat and the ball, with batting likely to get a tad easier during the latter half of the match.