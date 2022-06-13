Pallekele International Stadium ODI record: List of batting and bowling stats and record in Kandy ODIs

Pallekele International Stadium ODI record: The SportsRush brings you the ODI records of players at Pallekele International Stadium.

Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the first ODI of the 5-match ODI series at Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. After winning the T20Is, the Australian team would aim to win the ODIs as well. Australia have already announced their playing 11 for the first ODI match.

Pallekele will host the initial two matches of the ODI series, while the rest of the three matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pallekele International Stadium ODI record

Pallekele’s Pallekele Cricket Stadium has always been a decent wicket to bat on, and this ground hosted a 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe this year. A total of 28 ODI games have been played here, where the average 1st innings score has been 253 runs. Out of 28, 16 games have been won by the teams batting second.

Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan has scored 939 runs at 78.25 on this ground, which is the highest by any player at this ground. He has scored five centuries at this ground, and he is miles ahead of the other players on this ground. Kumar Sangakkara is in the 2nd position at his ground with 429 runs at 39.00, courtesy of one century and 2 half-centuries.

Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga and Thisara Perera complete the top-5 list of the highest run-scorers at this ground. In the current setup, Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka has a brilliant record here.

S No. Player Runs Average S/R HS 100 50 1 Tillakaratne Dilshan 939 78.25 90.02 144 5 2 2 Kumar Sangakkara 429 39.00 82.34 112 1 2 3 Dinesh Chandimal 385 25.66 68.26 75 0 1 4 Upul Tharanga 354 27.23 85.30 133 1 0 5 Thisara Perera 338 28.16 109.38 65 0 2

What a finish 💥 🇱🇰 beat Australia by 4 wicket in an absolute thriller in Pallekele. What a game! 🔥#SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/ihhze8RlUs — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 11, 2022

Lasith Malinga has been the highest wicket-taker in Pallekele. He has scalped 24 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of 5.45, where 4/24 has been his best spell. Sri Lanka all-rounder Akila Dananjaya is at 2nd place where he has scalped 18 wickets at an economy of 6.29.

Sri Lanka’s spin trio Akila Dananjaya, Ajantha Mendis and Tillakaratne Dilshan are at the 3rd, 4th and 5th positions with 13 wickets each.