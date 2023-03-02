“Pant doesn’t know where he is hitting”: When Ishant Sharma considered Rishabh Pant toughest batter to bowl after getting hit for a reverse scoop in Delhi Capitals nets

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is one such batter who can insert fear into any bowler’s mind. The ability of the southpaw to smash deliveries to different parts of the ground via his innovative shots is extraordinary. Pacer Ishant Sharma also once recalled why Pant is the most difficult batter to bowl in the nets.

The IPL 2020 season was postponed due to Covid, and it was later played in UAE. Due to the lockdown across the globe, the players had reached UAE way earlier to start their practice sessions as most of them were rusty at that time. During a net session of Delhi Capitals, Pant hit a brilliant reverse scoop off Sharma’s delivery.

In the nets, Sharma was bowling against Pant, he bowled a good length delivery. Pant reverse-scooped it over the slip cordon for a boundary. Sharma was surprised by the shot, and he was staring at Pant.

Ishant Sharma considered Rishabh Pant toughest batter to bowl

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals on social media platforms during IPL 2020, Sharma said that he is fine bowling against anyone in the nets apart from Pant. He jokingly mentioned that even Pant doesn’t know where he wants to hit, and he can even smash the bowler’s head in an attempt of scoring runs

“I think, to be honest, everyone is fine except Rishabh Pant. Because he doesn’t know where he is hitting. He might hit straight on your head as well,” Ishant Sharma said.

After missing IPL 2022, Sharma will be back playing for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. However, captain Pant will not be playing this season as he suffered a accident. Pant is in his recovery process, but nothing can be said about his exact return date.

Ishant Sharma IPL 2023 auction

Sharma was bought by Delhi Capitals for a price of INR 50 Lakh in the IPL 2023 auction. He was part of the Delhi side from 2019-2021 as well but went unsold in the last season’s auction. Sharma has not played for India since 2021, and he played just a single game in the last Ranji Trophy season.