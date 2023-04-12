“Picture Abhi Baki Hai”: Mohammad Kaif Hails Best Finisher of Cricket as Dhoni Shines in 200th IPL Match as CSK Captain

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32*) put on display a spectacle in the form of his best Indian Premier League 2023 innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 8 with the home team requiring 63 runs in the last five overs against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni played a titular role in an unbeaten 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (25*).

With the equation reducing to 40 runs in a couple of overs, Jadeja hit a four and two sixes off Jason Holder‘s penultimate 19-run over. Facing pacer Sandeep Sharma, Dhoni was on strike with 21 runs being the need of the hour in the final over.

Assisted by a couple of wides, Dhoni hit a couple of back-to-back sixes to turn around the clock for the third time this season. Although Dhoni hitting a four or a six on the last ball for a win or tie respectively would have been icing on the cake but him hitting a four and three sixes at a strike rate of 188.23 was enough for the spectators in Chennai to relish their beloved Thala dictating terms.

Even tough CSK fell short by 3 runs at the end, Jadeja and Dhoni playing game-changing cameos were enough to entertain the home supporters on Wednesday.

Mohammad Kaif hails Best Finisher of Cricket as MS Dhoni Shines at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif was among the many who lauded Dhoni for his efforts in a pressure situation. With Jadeja not looking at this best initially, it was Dhoni who initiated the boundary-hitting process between the two.

“Picture abhi baki hai,” Kaif tweeted. For the unversed, the same is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue from Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ (2007). Irrespective of the situation in which it is used, it means that “it’s not over yet”. It is noteworthy that Kaif had tweeted on similar lines during IPL 2022 Match 15 between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium as well.

Picture abhi baki hai… @msdhoni — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 12, 2023

MS Dhoni Strike Rate in IPL 2023

Having led for the 214th time in the biggest T20 tournament around the world, Dhoni led Super Kings for the 200th time to become the first-ever captain to lead a franchise in these many matches.

Speaking of his IPL 2023 batting numbers, Dhoni’s 58 runs across three innings have come at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 214.81.