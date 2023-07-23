Port Of Spain Trinidad Weather: Will It Rain At Queen’s Park Oval On Day 4 Today?

It would be an understatement to use a cliched statement around rain playing spoilsport regarding Test matches currently being played across two different continents. Although not expected to get affected as much as the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match in Manchester, the second Test between West Indies and India in Port of Spain is also in store for a start-stop arrangement as far as the imminent Day 4 is concerned.

With rain making its presence felt for the first time during a two-match Test series yesterday, it could cause an intrusion for the second time in a row today. Taking into consideration how the match is already moving at a snail’s pace, an elongated delay because of the rain gods could force the contest towards a dull draw unless there are a couple of miraculous batting collapses during the course of the last two days.

Port Of Spain Trinidad Weather

With play slated to begin at 10:00 AM (local time) at the Queen’s Park Oval on Sunday, it is to be noted that the same has it in it to get delayed just like what happened at the Old Trafford today.

Tried and tested weather portal AccuWeather predicts a rain probability of 51% around the start time of the day’s play. What is even more concerning is the forecast of this rain probability remaining in this range for the next four hours or so. It will only be around 04:00 PM when the rain probability will reduce below 35% for the first time in the day.

Therefore, live action could be interrupted more than once especially in the first two sessions of the day. The evening session, on the other hand, should allow players to do their thing without any sort of stoppage in play on Day 4.

Hourly Weather At Queen’s Park Oval On Sunday

10:00 AM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

11:00 AM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 45%).

12:00 PM – 33 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

03:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 41%).

04:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

05:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 22%).