Cricket

PSL semi final 2022: Pakistan Super League 2022 teams in playoffs

PSL semi final 2022: Pakistan Super League 2022 teams in playoffs
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
VALORANT: The #1 SEA Radiant player is a 16 Year old named Jerome "mojer" Literal from the Philippines
Next Article
Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang - Huge Super fight to enlighten the Mix Martial World
Cricket Latest News
"The best catch I've seen in a long time": Mohammad Haris grabs blinder of a catch to dismiss Kamran Ghulam during Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 match
“The best catch I’ve seen in a long time”: Mohammad Haris grabs blinder of a catch to dismiss Kamran Ghulam during Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 match

Mohammad Haris grabs blinder of a catch during the final league match of ongoing PSL…