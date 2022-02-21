PSL semi final 2022: Pakistan Super League 2022 teams in playoffs

PSL semi final 2022: With the playoffs to begin on Wednesday, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are the teams to have crashed out of PSL 7.

During the 30th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has won the Toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars, in what it is the final league match of PSL season 7.

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings had the most forgetful of campaigns in the ongoing edition as they became the first team to crash out of the tournament having won just a solitary game against the Lahore Qalandars in the 10 league matches.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators were the second team to take the exit route, having won mere 4 matches (off 10) in the tournament. Having tied with Islamabad United on the points table with 8 points each, the Gladiators had to bear the Net Run Rate brunt, which took a huge dent courtesy of a 117-run loss against the Multan Sultans during the 25th match of the tournament. Post the end of both the teams’ 10 league matches, Quetta’s NRR stood at -0.708, while Islamabad’s read -0.069.

In fact, Islamabad United had to lose their final league match against Multan Sultans yesterday by a margin of 157 runs for them to slip to the 5th spot. But, the moment their skipper Asif Ali chose to bat first post winning the Toss, it was curtains for the Gladiators.

PSL semi final 2022

Multan Sultans, having lost just a solitary league match have cemented the top spot in the points table with 18 points and will in all probability, play against the Lahore Qalandars (who are currently at the 2nd spot), on February 23 during the ‘Qualifier’.

The only way Peshawar Zalmi (10 points) can make it through to the Qualifier, is by dismissing Lahore under the score of 49 during the ongoing match, which would then push them up to the second spot, with a better Net Run Rate than Lahore despite being tied at 12 points each.

Having lost their previous three league matches, Islamabad United have somehow managed to secure the 4th spot and hence huff and puff their way through to the knock-out stage, with 8 points under their belt.

Thus, while Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are likely to be the two teams to lock horns during the ‘Qualifier’, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United would face each other in ‘Eliminator 1’.

The final will take place on Sunday, February 27 after the ‘Eliminator 2’ encounter on February 25.