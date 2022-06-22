Ranji Trophy final 2022 tickets: Chinnaswamy Stadium tickets MP vs MUM Ranji Trophy final match

Ranji Trophy final 2022 tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final match.

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw and batter Yashasvi Jaiswal have walked out to bat first after the former won the toss and chose to bat in the ongoing final match of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru.

While Mumbai haven’t made any change to their Playing XI, Madhya Pradesh have left out experienced pacer Puneet Datey for debutant batter Parth Sahani. Having played 77 white-ball matches for Madhya Pradesh in the last seven years, 29-year old Sahani wouldn’t have got a better match to make his first-class debut than a Ranji final.

In spite of Mumbai’s rich Ranji Trophy legacy, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this Ranji final is a battle between inexperienced players as far as playing the final match of India’s prestigious first-class tournament is concerned.

Wishing our #3, Rajat Patidar, all the best for the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai. 🙌 Finish the tournament on a high, Rajat. 💪#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RanjiTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/myYPgaGKYK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 22, 2022

Ranji Trophy final 2022 tickets

The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which had hosted a rain-affected India-South Africa T20I as recent as this Sunday, is hosting a five-day Ranji final now.

While fans were disappointed at the prospect of a washed out T20I lately, they have an opportunity of watching another match at this venue this week.

Much like all other domestic matches in India, fans won’t be charged for entry into the Chinnaswamy Stadium to watch Ranji Trophy final. A free of cost match will allow entry to fans in P3 Stand from Gate No. 15.

ALSO READ: M Chinnaswamy Stadium stands list

“All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the match which will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Arrangements have also been made to accommodate the public at the P3 Stand (Gate No. 15) which will be free of cost,” KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) said in a press release yesterday.