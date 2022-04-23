RCB lowest score in IPL history: Lowest score of RCB in IPL full list

RCB lowest score in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore have registered the lowest total of Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for the lowest innings total of the season – 68 in 16.1 overs.

Justifying captain Kane Williamson’s decision of opting to field first after winning the toss, Sunrisers’ bowlers contributed generously to pick as many as seven wickets before the halfway mark.

With bowling figures of 4-0-10-3, pacer T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad. While Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (12) played a false shot to hand Natarjan his first wicket, the left-arm bowler later bowled Harshal Patel (4) and Wanindu Hasaranga (8) at will.

Much like Natarajan, another left-arm fast bowler in Marco Jansen had drawn first blood with his triple-wicket over in the powerplay. Sharing the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jansen dismissed Faf du Plessis (5), Virat Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) in his first over itself to end up with bowling figures of 4-0-25-3.

Williamson, who surprised one and all by introducing all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith into the attack ahead of Umran Malik, put on display another masterstroke as the left-arm spinner dismissed Suyash Prabhudessai (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) to not let RCB settle for a moment even after the initial collapse.

RCB lowest score in IPL full list

It is worth mentioning that 68 all out is Royal Challengers’ second-lowest innings total and lowest at this venue in the history of the IPL.

As far as playing against SRH is concerned, RCB’s previous lowest innings total against them was 113/10 in 19.5 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium three years ago.