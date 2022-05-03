RCB vs CSK MCA Stadium Pune pitch report batting or bowling: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report for today IPL 2022 match

RCB vs CSK MCA Stadium Pune pitch report batting or bowling: The venue will host its twelfth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 49nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

With three consecutive losses in a row, the RCB have found themselves in some spot of bother, especially in their batting department which has failed to deliver unlike it did during the initial few matches of the season.

Virat Kohli, with a much needed half-century, did show some signs of coming back to form the previous match. But, his strike rate of 109.43 did his team little good. A slump in form for the likes of Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, and Glenn Maxwell remains to be cause of worry for the RCB.

CSK, on the other hand, registered their third win of the season the previous match versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with the return of MS Dhoni back as the franchise’s skipper. However, with their bowling department still remaining a cause of worry, one more loss might end their hopes of making it through to the playoffs this season.

Both CSK and RCB would play their third match of the season at the MCA stadium today.

RCB vs CSK MCA Stadium Pune pitch report batting or bowling

Barring the previous match between CSK and SRH at this venue, the general nature of the MCA Stadium has been sluggish ever since the matches have started being played on the used surfaces.

While in the general scheme of things, the Black soil pitches in India do assist the spinners right away, the slow paced turfs have given some further assistance with the tournament into its latter half.

Having said that, during the aforementioned previous match here, the groundsman had rolled the soil while also removing the grass altogether, which meant that the ball came on to the bat much better, and the results were there to see. Both CSK and RCB collectively managed to pile up 391 runs across the 40 Overs.

While it remains to be seen how the pitch is treated in today’s fixture, the general nature of the turf would provide that spongy bounce which one generally observes on a pitch that grips and turns due to its slowness.