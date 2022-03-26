How to watch IPL 2022 in UK: What channel is the IPL on?

How to watch IPL 2022 in UK: The previous season finalists would kick-start the tournament opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Before the players from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hit the ground in less than 24 hours from now, the Cricket fans will witness two new captains of both the franchises go out in the middle for the Toss at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

While Shreyas Iyer would lead KKR for the first time, the CSK fans would have to now get their eyes used to witness Ravindra Jadeja walk towards the middle for the Toss, with MS Dhoni deciding to step away from the captaincy post on Thursday.

Overall, the 15th season of the IPL will be a bit different from the past editions of the league. While the spectators will be allowed to witness their Cricketing stars from ground zero, albeit with 25% crowd capacity initially, the league phase of the season will take place only across four venues, and two cities in the state of Maharashtra.

Moreover, the upcoming season is set to be played in a different format, with the introduction of two new franchises, and with a slight alteration in some of the rules of the game.

All in all, ten teams would play a total of 70 league matches before the four playoff encounters, across 65 days, with the grand finale to take place on May 29.

Just 1⃣ day to go for the IPL carnival! 🙌 Are You Ready❓#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/sMHvLFN7Jb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2022

How to watch IPL 2022 in UK

The Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to watch the live telecast of the opening encounter of IPL 2022 between CSK and KKR, and the rest of the entire season on Sky Sports.

Those interested in online streaming of the encounters can live stream the same on the the Sky Go app.

Date – 26/03/2022 (Saturday) – 29/05/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (night matches) and 10:00 AM (day matches).

TV Channel – .Sky Sports

Online platform – Sky Go.