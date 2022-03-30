RCB vs KKR Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Royal Challengers vs Knight Riders IPL 2022 match?

RCB vs KKR Man of the Match today: The Sri Lankan all-rounder won the match award for being the best bowler tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won their first match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets in a cliffhanger at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy.

Chasing a 129-run target, Royal Challengers managed to sneak a victory in the last over as veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (14*) hit a six and four off Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell (2.2-0-36-0) to win the match.

Been reduced to 17/3 in the third over by Kolkata’s new-ball bowlers in Umesh Yadav (4-0-16-2) and Tim Southee (4-0-20-3), Bangalore’s overseas pair of David Willey (18) and Sherfane Rutherford (28) provided stability to their innings before Shahbaz Ahmed (27) played a game-changing innings inclusive of three sixes.

RCB vs KKR Man of the Match today IPL 2022

Earlier, it was RCB captain Faf du Plessis who had invited KKR in to bat first. An all-round bowling performance witnessed RCB bundling out the opposition for 128 in 18.5 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-20-4, Royal Challengers all-rounder Waningu Hasaranga (4) was the pick of their bowlers tonight. Hasaranga, who won the match award for his match-winning spell, dismissed the likes of Shreyas Iyer (13), Sunil Narine (12), Sheldon Jackson (0) and Tim Southee (1) in the first innings.

“Crucial situation [while batting], I got only four and got out. I am really happy. Especially with the dew, it is very hard to bowl. When I go play, I don’t take any pressure. That’s why I feel I got success,” Hasaranga told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Apart from the leg-spinner, Indian fast bowling duo of Akash Deep and Harshal Patel picked three and two wickets respectively. While Deep troubled batters in the powerplay, Patel became only the second bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an IPL match.