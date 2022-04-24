Rohit Sharma Wankhede Stadium IPL records and stats: Rohit Sharma IPL 2022 runs

Rohit Sharma Wankhede Stadium IPL records: Mumbai Indians will be back at Wankhede Stadium after a span of almost three years.

Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their 8th league game of the season. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and this will be Mumbai’s first game at the Wankhede Stadium since 2019.

Mumbai Indians have lost all seven of their games in the tournament so far, and they are almost out of the tournament. However, they would still wanna perform well in front of their home crowd.

Rohit Sharma Wankhede Stadium IPL records

Rohit Sharma will be back at this home ground Wankhede Stadium, and he would hope for a revival of his form. He is the highest run-scorer at this ground in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma has scored 1733 runs at Wankhede Stadium in IPL at an average of 34.66, courtesy of 14 half-centuries. 94 is Rohit’s highest score at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL, which he scored against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018.

Rohit Sharma last played at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL in 2019 against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he scored 55* runs. He would want to continue from that front only.

In overall T20s, Rohit Sharma has scored 1951 runs at Wankhede courtesy of 15 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma captaincy

Last 6 months India: WWWWWWWWWWWWWW

Mumbai: LLLLLLL — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) April 21, 2022

Rohit Sharma IPL 2022 runs

Mumbai Indians have performed poorly so far, and the form of Rohit Sharma has played a huge part in it. He has been struggling a lot this season. Rohit Sharma has managed to score just 114 runs this season at a poor average of 16.28. 41 has been the highest score of Rohit Sharma this season.

Rohit went out on a duck against Chennai Super Kings in the last game, and he now has the unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history. He also became the first IPL captain to lose 7 games on the trot. Rohit would want to improve his form at his home ground.