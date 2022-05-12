RR next match 2022: Rajasthan Royals next matches 2022 IPL schedule

RR next match 2022 schedule: Rajasthan Royals have a couple of Indian Premier League 2022 league matches remaining.

In spite of losing by 8 wickets to Delhi Capitals in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League last night, Rajasthan Royals’ position on the points table hasn’t changed at all.

While their NRR (Net Run Rate) has been affected, it continues to be a positive figure. The same are encouraging signs for captain Sanju Samson and his men but they will have to “come back stronger” in order to qualify for the playoffs without depending on other teams in the last week of the season.

Samson, who lost yet another toss at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday, was criticized for his batting position of No. 5. Coming in to bat as late as the 15th over, Samson scored 6 (4) before getting out in the 17th over. Royals’ primary bet for the role of a finisher, Samson’s failure resulted in them scoring just 35 runs in the last five overs.

While RR fast bowler Trent Boult provided his team with a breakthrough as early as the second delivery of the innings, what followed was substandard bowling, fielding and captaincy which saw Rajasthan ending up on the losing side yesterday.

First over wicket for Boult! 🔥

First over smiles for us. 😁 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2022

RR next match 2022

Royals, who still have a couple of IPL 2022 league matches to be played, will have to stage a comeback for it would be disappointing to see a team not qualifying for the playoffs despite winning seven out of their first 11 matches.

May 15 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium

May 20 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium

Scheduled to be played on a Sunday and Friday respectively, both the aforementioned matches will be night games.