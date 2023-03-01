Sachin Tendulkar wife age: When was Anjali Tendulkar born?

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, recently met Bill Gates, Co-Founder of Microsoft. Gates is one of the richest people in the world, and he is currently in India to seek opportunities for his philanthropy work globally. He is meeting a lot of influential people in the country, and Tendulkar was one of them.

Tendulkar tweeted a picture of Gates along with him and Anjali. Tendulkar also does a lot of charity work around the country, and he said that he got to learn a lot after meeting all the different personnels in the discussion. The meeting was organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

“We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy – including children’s education and healthcare, which the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works on,” Sachin Tendulkar Tweeted.

We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy – including children's healthcare, which our Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights @BillGates! pic.twitter.com/3o0wvHXelU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar wife age

Anjali Tendulkar was born on 10 November 1967 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She belongs to a wealthy Gujarati family and is 55 years old (as on March 1, 2023). Anjali is 6 years older than Sachin. Anjlai’s mother Annabel Mehta is of British origin, and his father, Anand Mehta is an industrialist of Indian nationality.

Anjali and Sachin first met each other at the Mumbai airport, and it was an accidental meeting. Sachin was coming from his international tour with the Indian team, whereas Anjali was at the airport to receive her mother. At the launch of Sachin’s book “Playing it my way”, Anjali revealed she dug out the contact number of Sachin, and then both of them started talking.

Anjali Tendulkar profession

Anjali is a pediatrician, and she completed her medical degree from Grand Medical College in Mumbai. She was a gold medalist in her college, but she sacrificed her career to take care of their children (Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar).

Anjali is also the co-founder of SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd. & Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Both of them got married on 24 May 1995, Sachin was 22 years old at that time whereas Anjali was 27 years old.