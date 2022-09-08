“She has seen the absolute raw side of me”: Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for having his back throughout the lows as he hits his maiden T20I century vs Afghanistan in Dubai

Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for being with him all these months while he was struggling to score big across formats for team India.

It took a total of 84 international matches for former India captain Virat Kohli, to smash his 71st International century, in a format he would’ve never expected (which he later admits). A stroke-filled 122* off 61 deliveries saw Kohli smashing 12 Fours and 6 Sixes against Afghanistan, in what was a dead rubber in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 33-year-old had brought up his half-century in 32 deliveries. The innings from there on, took off at a blistering rate as he scored the next fifty runs off mere 21 deliveries, to smash his maiden century in T20 internationals.

His 122* runs is not only the highest score across his T20 career, but also the highest ever for a batter against Afghanistan in the format as well.

Resultantly, courtesy of his 119-run first-wicket stand alongside KL Rahul (62 off 41), team India posted a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 Overs.

Later, on the back of a five-wicket haul from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-1-4-5), India skittled Afghanistan for a paltry 111/8 in their 20 Overs, as they win the encounter by a massive margin of 101 runs.

Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma

Post fittingly receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award, Kohli, who had earlier dedicated his century to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, reiterated how invaluable a supporting partner Anushka has been during all these previous months, when he was criticized left, right, and centre for being unable to notch-up a three-figure score under his belt.

Exclaiming to have seen the absolute raw side him during this tough phase of his life and cricketing career, Kohli exclaimed that she (Anushka) was the one who gave him the proper guidance moving forward, and which helped him to become much more relaxed when he made his return back to the team after a month-long break.

“I mentioned one special person – Anushka – who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, right kind of vision moving forward and I came back into the system a very relaxed person,” remarked Kohli.