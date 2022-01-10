Shreyas Iyer IPL 2022 team: Will Shreyas Iyer play for KKR in IPL 2022?

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2022 team: The Indian batter was an integral part of the Delhi Capitals set-up until an injury led to his descendancy.

After a delay and period of exasperation involving nearly two months post emerging as the second highest bidders to grab the Ahmedabad-based franchise, the CVC Capitals have finally been handed the ‘Letter of Intent’ by the BCCI on Monday.

This means that the franchise is confirmed to partake in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside Lucknow, with the tournament set to be a 10-team affair this year onwards.

It is worth mentioning that Ahmedabad’s participation had become a contentious issue after CVC Capitals’ involvement/stakes in foreign betting companies came to light.

Along with the aforementioned news, another big news pertaining the upcoming season of the IPL is around the Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer.

If recent reports are to be believed, the 27-year-old is in the radar of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise as a potential captain option.

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2022 team

As per a report by the Times of India, Shreyas Iyer is being seen as the best alternative by KKR to lead their side in the upcoming 15th season of the IPL. This would mean that the franchise is likely to go all-out to rope in Iyer during the mega auction which is likely to take place on February 12 and 13 at Bengaluru.

The report is in contradiction with an earlier one from G.S. Vivek, Sports editor of ABP News, who had stated that the Ahmedabad-based franchise is lining-up Iyer as their potential captain, and will in all probability be drafted into their squad before the auction next month.

KL Rahul (captain)-Rashid Khan-Ishan Kishan likely for Lucknow franchise. Shreyas Iyer (c), Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock/Warner likely for Ahmedabad. Shikhar, Ashwin, SRK, Sundar under CSK radar. Hate to use it in current context but yes… “Sources” said. #CricketTwitter — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) December 16, 2021

The KKR management might as well have to look for another option for its team’s captaincy post if indeed Iyer is drafted in by Ahmedabad.

For those unaware, the to-be debutant franchises- Ahmedabad and Lucknow have, as per reports, got their deadline for naming the three draft-in players extended till January 31.