“So finally wait is over”: Mohammad Amir commends Virat Kohli for his 71st century in international Cricket vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

Mohammad Amir commends Virat Kohli after the latter ends his international century drought with an maiden T20I ton in Dubai.

During the penultimate match of the ongoing ‘Super 4’ stage of the Asia Cup 2022 between India and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium, former India skipper Virat Kohli finally ended his long-awaited 71st international century drought in a format he never expected.

“I was a bit shocked as this was the format I least expected for a century to come anytime soon”, exclaimed Kohli post hitting his maiden ton in T20I cricket tonight.

Kohli’s innings was top-notch especially against the spinners post the powerplay – a phase where he has struggled off-late in the format, and usually fails to get going as observed during the IPL this year and the T20Is which followed.

Covering all the bases, and smashing a total of 12 Fours and 6 Sixes while displaying his range of shots all across the field, the 33-year-old accumulated a total of 122* runs off 61 deliveries, his highest score across all T20 matches, at a strike rate of 200.

Resultantly, courtesy of his 119-run first-wicket stand alongside KL Rahul (62 off 41), team India posted a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 Overs.

Mohammad Amir commends Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, took to his social media handle, to praise the top-notch effort put in by Kohli tonight. Amir exclaimed that the wait it finally over, and it was a great 100 by ‘King Kohli’.

so finally wait is over great 💯 by king kohli — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022

For those unaware, Amir had, in January this year, took to his Twitter handle as well, when he had anticipated for a Kohli hundred during the third One-Day International between India and South Africa at the Newlands, during which the 33-year-old had hit his 64th fifty in the format.

As for tonight’s master class, Kohli must have been more of relieved, as it took him over a 1000 days and 84 innings across formats to come up with an international ton.