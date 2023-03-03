Steve Smith Test captaincy record: Steve Smith captaincy record in Test cricket full match list

Steven Smith has become only the fourth Australian captain after Ian Johnson, Richie Benaud and Adam Gilchrist to win a couple of Test matches in India. These number of victories are more than what Australia had registered under the likes of Bob Simpson (1), Mark Taylor (1), Steve Waugh (1) and Ricky Ponting (0).

Although one prays for swift recovery of regular Australian captain Pat Cummins’ mother for him to lead them in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test in Ahmedabad next week, Smith will continue to lead the national team if Cummins remains unavailable for the next match as well.

In such a situation, Smith will have a golden opportunity up his sleeve to join Bill Lawry in the list of Australian captains with three Test wins in India.

Smith, whose first Test as captain had also come against India over eight years ago when the then captain Michael Clarke has been ruled out of a four-match series after the first Test due to a hamstring injury, shares the sixth position with legendary cricketer Greg Chappell in the list of most Test wins as an Australian captain.

With 21 Test wins to their names against all oppositions, Smith and Chappell are behind the likes of Clarke (24), Taylor (26), Allan Border (32), Steve Waugh (41) and Ponting (48). It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Smith would’ve been among the most successful Australian captains in Test cricket had he not been banned from captaincy about half-a-decade ago.

Steve Smith Test captaincy record full match list