Steve Smith Test captaincy record: Steve Smith captaincy record in Test cricket full match list

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 03/03/2023

Steven Smth has led Australia 37 times in Test cricket.

Steven Smth has led Australia 37 times in Test cricket.

Steven Smith has become only the fourth Australian captain after Ian Johnson, Richie Benaud and Adam Gilchrist to win a couple of Test matches in India. These number of victories are more than what Australia had registered under the likes of Bob Simpson (1), Mark Taylor (1), Steve Waugh (1) and Ricky Ponting (0).

Although one prays for swift recovery of regular Australian captain Pat Cummins’ mother for him to lead them in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test in Ahmedabad next week, Smith will continue to lead the national team if Cummins remains unavailable for the next match as well.

In such a situation, Smith will have a golden opportunity up his sleeve to join Bill Lawry in the list of Australian captains with three Test wins in India.

Smith, whose first Test as captain had also come against India over eight years ago when the then captain Michael Clarke has been ruled out of a four-match series after the first Test due to a hamstring injury, shares the sixth position with legendary cricketer Greg Chappell in the list of most Test wins as an Australian captain.

With 21 Test wins to their names against all oppositions, Smith and Chappell are behind the likes of Clarke (24), Taylor (26), Allan Border (32), Steve Waugh (41) and Ponting (48). It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Smith would’ve been among the most successful Australian captains in Test cricket had he not been banned from captaincy about half-a-decade ago.

Steve Smith Test captaincy record full match list

S. No.OppositionWinnerMarginGroundYear
1IndiaAustralia4 wicketsBrisbane2014
2IndiaDrawMelbourne2014
3IndiaDrawSydney2015
4New ZealandAustralia208 runsBrisbane2015
5New ZealandDrawPerth2015
6New ZealandAustralia3 wicketsAdelaide2015
7West IndiesAustraliaInnings & 112 runsHobart2015
8West IndiesAustralia177 runsMelbourne2015
9West IndiesDrawSydney2016
10New ZealandAustraliaInnings & 52 runsWellington2016
11New ZealandAustralia7 wicketsChristchurch2016
12Sri LankaSri Lanka106 runsPallekele2016
13Sri LankaSri Lanka229 runsGalle2016
14Sri LankaSri Lanka163 runsColombo (SSC)2016
15South AfricaSouth Africa177 runsPerth2016
16South AfricaSouth AfricaInnings & 80 runsHobart2016
17South AfricaAustralia7 wicketsAdelaide2016
18PakistanAustralia39 runsBrisbane2016
19PakistanAustraliaInnings & 18 runsMelbourne2016
20PakistanAustralia220 runsSydney2017
21IndiaAustralia333 runsPune2017
22IndiaIndia75 runsBengaluru2017
23IndiaDrawRanchi2017
24IndiaIndia8 wicketsDharamsala2017
25BangladeshBangladesh20 runsMirpur2017
26BangladeshAustralia7 wicketsChattogram2017
27EnglandAustralia10 wicketsBrisbane2017
28EnglandAustralia120 runsAdelaide2017
29EnglandAustraliaInnings & 41 runsPerth2017
30EnglandDrawMelbourne2017
31EnglandAustraliaInnings & 123 runsSydney2018
32South AfricaAustralia118 runsDurban2018
33South AfricaSouth Africa6 wicketsGqeberha2018
34South AfricaSouth Africa322 runsCape Town2018
35EnglandAustralia275 runsAdelaide2021
36West IndiesAustralia419 runsAdelaide2022
37IndiaAustralia9 wicketsIndore2023
