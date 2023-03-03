“We are thinking about Patty”: Steve Smith sympathetic towards Pat Cummins, who is at home with ailing mum

Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith mentioned names of multiple players while crediting teammates after a 9-wicket victory against India in the recently concluded third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match at the Holkar Stadium.

Leading Australia for the third time since being named regular captain Pat Cummins’ deputy, Smith has ensured for their fans to not miss Cummins on the back of three consecutive wins. Having unsuccessfully led Australia during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017, Smith seemed delighted after leading them to their second Test win in India under him.

The fact that Smith wasn’t required to bat in the second innings aptly describes the convincing manner in which Australia beat India today. Having lost opening batter Usman Khawaja (0) on the second ball of the day, batters Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) put together an unbeaten 78-run second-wicket partnership to seal a 76-run chase in the 19th over.

“I really enjoyed it and like captaining in this part of the world as I understand the conditions really well. There’s an event every ball and [it’s] a lot different to the other parts of the world, and I did a reasonable job this week,” Smith told Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Steve Smith sympathetic towards Pat Cummins

Smith, who had expressed sympathy towards Cummins at the toss on the first day of the match, didn’t forget to do the same on Friday as well.

“We are thinking about Patty [Pat Cummins], who’s gone back home, our thoughts are with him,” Smith said during the presentation ceremony.

Where is Pat Cummins right now?

For the unversed, Cummins didn’t play this match as he returned home after the second Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother. The 29-year old player continues to be at home and there is no official update with respect to his participation in the fourth Test starting from March 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.