“Straight helicopter shot”: Amit Mishra describes KL Rahul six off Naseem Shah in Asia Cup Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium

Amit Mishra describes KL Rahul six as a straight helicopter shot, as he beautifully times Naseem Shah’s delivery in Asia Cup Super 4 match.

During the eighth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, team India got off to a blistering start after being invited to bat first by Babar Azam.

The intentions were quite clear from the opening batting pair of skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 16) and KL Rahul (28 off 20), as the former smashed a Four and an unbelievable Six at the mid-wicket region off the very first Over of the match bowled by Naseem Shah.

The duo, brushing off all the waters off their backs after being criticized for their performances in the previous two innings, stitched together a 54-run partnership off mere 31 deliveries, to provide the team a perfect foundation towards posting a challenging total.

Rahul in particular, after facing the brunt of the fans for his sluggish innings (36 off 39) against Hong Kong the other day, smashed a couple of Sixes and a Four during his 20-ball stay at the crease today, while returning back with a strike rate of 140.

Amit Mishra describes KL Rahul six

KL Rahul, known for his classy strokes and elegance while executing them, smashed an unbelievable six off Naseem Shah during the final delivery of the third Over, to leave the fans slacked-jawed.

A full delivery on the stumps, Rahul looked to shuffle across to play the whip, but instead timed it exceptionally well to somehow play what looked like a helicopter shot, although with a straight bat.

The ball sailed out of the park to hit the sightscreen, and made everyone reminiscent of the days when Rahul used to score blistering half-centuries, especially during the IPL.

Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra too, taken aback by the quality of the shot, took to his social media handle, to describe the same as a ‘straight heliptor’, while applauding him for the stroke.

A new shot? Straight helicopter shot? Bravo KL Rahul.. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/Wil3JdouNu — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 4, 2022

