Suryakumar Yadav IPL Performance: How many runs has SKY scored for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023?

India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows of cricket within a handful of months. Yadav, who used to hit balls to all parts of a ground from all sorts of awkward batting positions, is struggling to score a run in representative cricket of late.

It was only less than a month ago that Yadav had become the 14th batter to return with three consecutive ducks in ODIs. With the ODI format never been his forte, one found it convenient to put the blame on it rather than the player.

With the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 approaching back then, Yadav was expected to turn the tables in a format and a tournament he had done well in the past. Having said that, three flop outings in a row has started to provide space for concerns around the 32-year old batter’s current form.

In the last 10 weeks since his Test debut, it is noteworthy that Yadav has scored a total of 24 runs in seven innings across formats at a paltry average of 3.42. Yadav, ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2022, has registered four golden ducks in this period. That being said, he continues to receive support from MI’s management and experts, all of whom believe that it is only a matter of time for him to bounce back.

“He can’t see anything worse. Three first-ballers. Then going through what he’s going through now, so there’s gonna be light at the end of the tunnel. He’s going to be seeing that very soon,” former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo with respect to Yadav’s form.

Suryakumar Yadav IPL Performance

Third-last on the list of highest run-scorers for Mumbai this season, Yadav has scored only 16 runs in three innings at an average and strike rate of 5.33 and 84.21 respectively.

