Tata WPL 2023 schedule and fixtures: WPL venues 2023 and full match list

The highly anticipated inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is just a day away from its commencement, as the BCCI’s five-team T20 tournament begins from Saturday onwards, with the first match taking place between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians Women.

The tournament opener, which will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, will be preceded by a dazzling opening ceremony which will include some special performances by notable Indian stars from the entertainment industry.

Having arrived in India high in confidence after winning yet another T20 World Cup title, Southpaw batter Beth Mooney will be leading the Gujarat Giants, with the Indian allrounder Sneh Rana named as her deputy.

As for the Mumbai Indians Women, team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side this season.

WPL venues 2023

All the 22 matches of WPL 2023 will take place across two venues in Dr DY Patil Sports Academy and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After each team plays the other four two times around, the one which is placed at the top spot in the points table after the end of the league stage, will advance directly to the grand finale. The second and third placed sides will face each other in the Eliminator, which will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy on March 24.

The grand finale will take place at Brabourne Stadium a day later, on March 26 (Sunday).

Tata WPL 2023 schedule and fixtures

March 04 – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 05 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne – CCI – 03:30 PM

March 05 – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 06 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM

March 07 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 08 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM

March 09 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM

March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 12 – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 14 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants at Brabourne CCI – 07:30 PM

March 15 – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 16 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM

March 18 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium – 03:30 PM

March 18 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM

March 20 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz at Brabourne – CCI – 03:30 PM

March 20 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium – 07:30 PM

March 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium – 03:30 PM

March 21 – UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM

March 24 – Eliminator at DY Patil Stadium -07:30 PM

March 26 – Final at Brabourne – CCI – 07:30 PM.