“The ankle is coming along pretty well”: Mitch Marsh confident of getting fit ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh is currently serving an ankle injury and he has given an update on the same.

The T20 World Cup is around the corner, and the defending champions Australia will look to defend their crown in home conditions. However, they are fighting some injury issues ahead of the same. Mitchell Starc, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis are left out of the Indian tour due to respective injuries.

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh has become an integral part of Australia’s T20 squad. He has owned the number three position and was the Man of the Match in the last T20 World Cup final. Although, he is batting an ankle injury, and he will play a massive part in Australia’s campaign.

Mitch Marsh confident of getting fit for T20 World Cup

Mitch Marsh has given an important fitness update ahead of the T20 World Cup. Marsh is confident that he will get fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He insists that the ankle is coming along quite well, and the injury is not major. Marsh said that he is not worried at all about his ankle, and he will be completely fit soon.

“The ankle is coming along pretty well,” Marsh said after Western Australia’s season launch on Thursday.

“It’s on the minor end of the [scale] but with the World Cup coming up, it’s really the only opportunity to get it right for that.”

Mitch Starc (knee), Mitch Marsh (ankle) and Marcus Stoinis (side) have been ruled out of India tour, with Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott added to the squad.#INDvAUS — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) September 14, 2022

After Aaron Finch’s retirement, the Australian ODI captaincy is up for the grabs, and David Warner is looking like the favourite to be the new captain. However, Marsh also has a lot of experience of leading the Western Australia side. He denied giving any comments on the same and said that there is some time left for the same.

“I think there may be conversations down the track. But this World Cup is so important to us as a team, and for me personally it’s everything I’ve worked for over the last couple of years,” Marsh added,

“Cricket Australia have a bit of time to make that [captaincy] call over the next few months, and we’ll see where it lands.”