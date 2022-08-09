Virat Kohli Asia Cup records: Virat Kohli T20 matches Asia Cup all match list

Virat Kohli Asia Cup records: The former Indian captain will return to representative cricket with Asia Cup 2022.

Named in India’s 15-member Asia Cup 2022 squad, former India captain Virat Kohli will return to international cricket after having missed tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli, who was rested for a combined total of 11 white-ball matches in West Indies and Zimbabwe, was always expected to be part of India’s squad for the upcoming multi-team T20I tournaments despite his poor form across formats in the recent years.

Kohli, who will play an international match exactly after six weeks of playing his last in England, will find himself on the field in a high-profile India-Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later this month.

Having found various new and strange ways of getting out lately to elongate his lean patch, perhaps the intensity of an India-Pakistan contest might bring the best out of Kohli, again.

Virat Kohli Asia Cup records

In what will be Kohli’s fifth Asia Cup tournament (first in the last six years), he would be wanting to bank on his previous batting record in this continental competition.

Kohli, who has represented India in Asia Cup 2010, Asia Cup 2012, Asia Cup 2014 and Asia Cup 2016 in the past, has scored a total of 766 runs in 14 white-ball innings at an average and strike rate of 63.83 and 99.60 respectively in the history of this tournament. While Kohli’s first three Asia Cup appearances were in the ODI format, his fourth Asia Cup tournament was played as a T20I competition.

In 11 Asia Cup ODIs, Kohli’s 613 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 61.30 and 97.14 respectively including three centuries and a half-century. In five Asia Cup T20Is, Kohli has scored 153 runs at 76.50 and 110.86 with the help of a half-century. 12th highest run-scorer in Asia Cup ODIs, Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Asia Cup T20Is.

