Dixit Bhargav
|Published 08/04/2023

Wankhede Stadium Tickets Price 2023: What is the cost of Mumbai Indians' home matches tickets?

Mumbai Indians are playing their first home match of this season.

There is no hiding to the fact that ticket prices for Indian Premier League matches at the Wankhede Stadium are generally on the higher side as compared to the rest of the venues across the country.

The same is not because MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) or Mumbai Indians want to mint money from fans. It’s just that the expenses with respect to everything are quite costly in India’s unofficial financial capital.

Unlike most other venues, Mumbai had played several IPL 2022 matches at their home ground. With the Wankhede Stadium hosting as many as 21 league matches last season, this facility has never been bereft of IPL matches barring the second and 13th seasons in 2008 and 2020 respectively when the whole season was played outside India.

In spite of the city getting to host numerous matches on a regular basis, this iconic stadium never gives the impression of being empty or even at half its capacity for that matter. Taking into consideration the craze for the sport in the city, it is not astonishing to see people throng the stadium in every single match.

Wankhede Stadium Tickets Price 2023

Currently hosting IPL 2023 Match 12 between Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium is slated to host six more matches this season. First things first, for those who don’t know, ticketing platform BookMyShow is selling online tickets for all MI’s home matches this season. Barring Mumbai vs Royal Challengers Bangalore contest on May 9, tickets are available for all other matches.

Speaking of price categories for the upcoming matches, there are a total of five categories ranging between INR 2,500 to INR 8,000. The below mentioned third category consists of seats in the MI Fan Zone. Fans are suggested to read all jersey-related guidelines before proceeding to buy these tickets.

It is noteworthy that each price category comprises varying number of stands (mentioned in detail on BookMyShow).

S. No.PriceNo. of Stands
1INR 2,5009
2INR 3,00024
3INR 3,4002
4INR 4,0004
5INR 8,0006
