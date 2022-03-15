“We want to continue that against England”: Harmanpreet Kaur reveals what India will have to do in order to beat England in Women’s World Cup 2022

Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed the press ahead of the all-important Women’s World Cup game against England.

India will face defending champions England in the next match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Ahead of the big match, India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed the press in Mount Maunganui.

The form of Harmanpreet Kaur has been the biggest plus for the Indian team. Since the 2017 Women’s World Cup, Harmanpreet has not enjoyed many good spells in her international career. Although, her timely arrival in form has been great for the Indian team.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half-century against New Zealand, whereas she made it better in the West Indies game. The right-hand batter scored 109 runs in 107 balls against West Indies to complete her third World Cup hundred. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana and Kaur had stitched a partnership of 184 runs to post a winning total for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur talks about ICC Women’s World Cup match vs England

Kaur said that the win against West Indies was very important, and they will take positives out of it. She further added that partnership is important in both batting and bowling and they would want to do the same in the game against England as well.

“We got a great partnership while batting and also the way we bowled in partnerships we want to continue that against England and in the upcoming matches. I think those are the areas which we look to continue,” Kaur told the reporters.

Kaur also said that the team should work on not losing back-to-back wickets. Kaur, who has a reputation for the big stage, was instrumental in the 2017 World Cup as well. Kaur said that you need to take more responsibility in the big tournament.

“I always want to give my best for my team but sometimes things don’t go your way but I’ll make sure whenever we play the World Cup, I will be there always for my team and that is the reason,” Harmanpreet said.

England Women vs India Women match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui tomorrow.