Weather for Brisbane tomorrow: What is the weather forecast for AUS vs ENG Day 2 Gabba Test?

Weather for Brisbane tomorrow: After a rain-curtailed Day 1 of the Ashes opener let’s look how the weather forecast looks like for Day 2.

The Day 1 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane could not have gotten off to a spicier start.

Having won the Toss, England skipper Joe Root surprisingly decided to bat first amidst overcast conditions, only to be proved wrong on the first ball of the Ashes itself, when Mitchell Starc bowled Rory Burns around his legs with a significant inswinger.

Playing his first Test as the newly inducted skipper of the Australian Test side, Pat Cummins (13.1-3-38-5) then went on a carnage, bagging his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests. He along with Hazlewood (13-4-42-2) kept inducing the outside edges of the English top-order to reduce them to 5/61 at one point in time.

A half-century partnership for the 6th wicket between Jos Buttler (39 off 58) and Ollie Pope (35 off 79) meant England huffed and puffed towards the ultimate total of 147/10 in 50.1 Overs in their first innings.

What a day! And how good was our skipper, Pat Cummins! ⭐️ England all out on day one at the Gabba. Gotta love that #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jjXsnNFKCk — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 8, 2021

Weather for Brisbane tomorrow: What’s the weather forecast for Day 2?

After England were skittled for a mere 147, the the dark clouds took centrestage and sooner it began to pour down at The Gabba. Amidst a dark setting, the final session of the day’s play had to be ultimately called-off.

The good news for the fans is that the forecast suggests the sun would make an appearance right away in the morning, with the weather remaining ‘Mostly sunny’ until 11 am local time.

As per Accuweather, intermittent clouds would make an appearance later in the day, but the sun would continue to peep from among the clouds. The chances of precipitation remains a mere 7 percent throughout the day.

The forecast of rain is finally around 7 pm after the end of day’s play.