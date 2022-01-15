Cricket

“We’re hopeful we’ll get Mitch and Josh available”: Adam Voges hopeful of having Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis back for Perth Scorchers in BBL 2021-22

"We’re hopeful we’ll get Mitch and Josh available": Adam Voges hopeful of having Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis back for Perth Scorchers in BBL 2021-22
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Jarrett Allen now gets a chime from Zelda when he scores a basket": What gets the Cavaliers big man going will bring a smile to any gamer throughout the globe
Next Article
"Six hitting machine": Nathan Lyon smashes consecutive sixes off Mark Wood in Hobart Ashes Test
Cricket Latest News
"Six hitting machine": Nathan Lyon smashes consecutive sixes off Mark Wood in Hobart Ashes Test
“Six hitting machine”: Nathan Lyon smashes consecutive sixes off Mark Wood in Hobart Ashes Test

Nathan Lyon smashes consecutive sixes: The Australian spinner was among the runs from the word…