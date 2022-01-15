“We’re hopeful we’ll get Mitch and Josh available”: Adam Voges hopeful of having Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis back for Perth Scorchers in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Adam Voges is hopeful of having Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis back ahead of Perth Scorchers last league game.

Perth Scorchers have sealed their top-2 spot in the BBL11, but they have been struggling to get a squad of 13 lately for the games.

Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis have missed the majority of the games, whereas Tymal Mills has gone home. Colin Munro and Cameron Bancroft have been tested Covid positive, whereas there are now some injury concerns too. Matthew Kelly missed the last game against Strikers as a precaution, whereas Agar missed it due to a shoulder injury.

Laurie Evans is doing the part-time wicket-keeping for Scorchers, but he got hit on his toe in the Adelaide Strikers game. Perth Scorchers were forced to call Brayden Stepien to do the job for them. It is shocking that Stapien was not even present on the ground and was just having coffee on the streets. He was called straight into the game and he did the keeping for the Scorchers.

BBL 2021-22: Adam Voges provides an update on the Perth Scorchers squad

Ahead of the finals, there are quite a few headaches for the Scorchers side. However, Adam Voges has provided some good news for the fans. Colin Munro is tested Covid negative, and he will soon be available for the selection. Voges is also hopeful that Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh can be available to play the game against Brisbane Heat.

“My understanding is that we’re hopeful we’ll get Mitch and Josh available for the Brisbane Heat game on Monday night,” Adam Voges said.

“Hopefully that will add a little bit of extra spice to that match, we’re really looking forward to getting those guys back.”

“Once they get on the plane tomorrow I’ll be a lot happier.”

Watch the moment Mitch Marsh brought up his maiden T20 century! An epic BKT Golden Moment at Blundstone Arena! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/9S1LXsIfAV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2021

Jhye Richardson was the highest wicket-taker of the BBL last season. But, he has not played a single game in the BBL 11 due to national duties. Voges is hopeful of getting Richardson back as well for the finals.

“Jhye might be after the Test series but we’re hopeful of getting him back for finals,” Voges said.

“I had a good chat with Jhye the other day and he’s keen to be involved.”

“Hopefully he can come in and play a couple of nice finals for us and then he’ll be cherry ripe for the ODI series (starting January 30).”