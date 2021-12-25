“We’ve got some batters in form”: Daniel Hughes opens up on BBL 2021-22 Sydney Derby on the Boxing Day

BBL 2021-22: Daniel Hughes has talked about the Sydney Derby of BBL 11 which will take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Boxing Day.

Sydney Sixers will face the local rivals Sydney Thunder on Boxing Day. The Sixers have won four of their five games in BBL 11, whereas the Thunder have won two of their four. Both teams have some tremendous top-order players in their ranks, and this game is expected to be a thriller.

Both sides have a very close record in H2H, and this game promises to be a thriller too. Out of 13 games, 7 have been won by Sydney Thunder, whereas the Sixers have won 6 of them. In BBL 09, there was a super-over between both sides. Josh Phillipe is the highest run-scorer of this season, whereas Alex Hales is last season’s highest run-scorer.

BBL 2021-22: Daniel Hughes opens up ahead of Sydney Derby

Daniel Hughes addressed the press ahead of the much-anticipated game in Sydney. He insists that the team needs to take the top-order of Sydney Thunder out early.

“Hopefully we can stop Billings and Gilkes has been playing well, he’s a talented young player coming through the ranks, and obviously Hales, so they’ve got some exciting players at the top,” Hughes said.

Daniel Hughes has not been great with the bat this season, but he insists that he is batting well in the nets. The top-order of Vince, Phillipe, and Henriques has been brilliant this season.

“I’ve been batting well in the nets, I’ll just kept doing the right things and somewhere down the line they’re going to need me to fire and hopefully I’ll be ready to go when they need me,” Hughes said.

“We’ve got some batters in form – Flip’s (Philippe) playing well, Vinney (James Vince) is starting to get going and the skipper (Henriques) has been playing fantastic.”

However you spend the holiday period, the Sixers wish you a safe and happy holidays ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mB3oJaLnMI — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 24, 2021

The Sixers are facing some injury concerns in their bowling department. Curran is out of the tournament, whereas Jordan has also played his quota of games. Hughes insists that the replacement players will do their job in the game. They have signed Shadab Khan, but his participation in this game is not fixed.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of injuries in the bowling stocks but we have 18 game-ready players in our squad. So we’ll have to call on some of our squad members this year to get us over the line.”

The Sydney Derby of BBL 2021-22 will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium on 26 December 2021.