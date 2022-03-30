When Maxwell join RCB 2022: When will Maxwell join RCB 2022?

When Maxwell join RCB 2022: The Aussie star batter recently got married to his Indian-origin girlfriend on March 27 in Melbourne.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick-started their IPL 2022 campaign with an agonizing loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 wickets, despite managing to pile up as many as 205 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings.

Glenn Maxwell, one of the three players retained by the RCB ahead of the mega auction, is yet to reach the Indian shores, with him having recently tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman.

Although Maxwell’s service with the bat wasn’t missed during his franchise’s opening encounter, Faf du Plessis would have certainly missed Maxwell – the off-spinner, with the PBKS studded with left-handed batters in Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Raj Bawa.

While Bawa was dismissed for a Golden Duck, Dhawan (43 off 29) and Rajapaksa (43 off 22) did come up with some useful contributions to lay the foundation for their team’s victory despite the steep target.

In line with the other Aussie players contracted with Cricket Australia (CA), including the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and David Warner, Maxwell too, is set to miss the first three matches for his franchise (RCB).

Despite the aforementioned players being rested for the ongoing limited Overs series against Pakistan, CA has decided to hand the No Objection Certificates to its contracted players only on April 6 – a day after Australia plays its last match of the tour – a lone T20I against Pakistan on April 5.

Hence, with Maxwell (and other annually contracted Aussie players) set to travel for India not before April 6, the 33-year-old would only be available from RCB’s fourth match of the league against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

It is also worth mentioning that Maxwell, would also have to undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine as mandated by the BCCI upon his arrival to India.