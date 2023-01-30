“When people are drunk that’s what they do”: When David Warner was suspended from ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and fined A$11,500 for punching Joe Root in Birmingham bar

David Warner is one of those rare players who has proved his mettle in all three formats of the game. Warner has been an influential figure both on and off the field, as he has been involved in a lot of controversies throughout his career. One of those controversies happened during the 2013 Champions Trophy.

On 8th June, 2013, England defeated Australia by 48 runs in the league match of the Champions Trophy. The very same night, some of the players went to Bar in Birmingham, where Warner punched Joe Root in a controversial incident. When the news broke out, it engaged a lot of media attention.

Warner was initially banned for one game but then was later banned for the rest of the tournament. He was fined £7,000 (AU $11,500) for the same. Warner was also forced to miss the 1st Test of the Ashes 2013.

David Warner was suspended from ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and fined A$11,500

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Warner agreed that the alcohol got over him and that he should not have done those things. Warner felt that Root was impersonating Hashim Amla and was making fun of the Muslim community overall by wearing a gold and green wig on his beard.

Warne even revealed that he texted Root about the same very next day, and Root was fine about the incident as well. Although, the said that the people around made this a way bigger matter than it actually was.

“He [Root] probably didn’t mean anything by it. I probably let my aggression and alcohol take over there and probably made an excuse for me to go over there and actually take it off him. I texted Joe the next morning and everything was fine,” David Warner told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think the way it’s been blown up I should have asked him to get in the ring for a re-match or something.”

This year is going to be very important for Warner and the Australian team. Warner recently scored a double-century in his 100th Test at the MCG, and he will be looking to continue his form in the upcoming Test series against India.