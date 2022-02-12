Where is Preity Zinta: Why is PBKS owner Preity Zinta not present in IPL auction 2022?

Preity Zinta not present: The illustrious Bollywood actress and co-owner of Punjab Kings isn’t present in IPL 2022 auction.

The auction for the biggest T20 tournament in the world is all in readiness of beginning in the next few minutes. In what will be a 10-team affair after 11 years, a mega auction was the need of the hour to give an equal opportunity of making a new squad to all the teams.

A grand total of 600 players are taking part in Indian Premier League auction 2022. Out of these 600 cricketers, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to Association nations. While a grand total of 377 players belong to India, as many as 233 belong to other countries.

Talking about the available spots, a maximum of 147 Indians and 70 overseas players will be bought in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. It is worth mentioning that a mammoth total of INR 561.5 crore can be spent among 10 franchises across two days to buy these 217 players.

Why is Preity Zinta not present in IPL auction 2022?

Punjab Kings, one of the three teams to have played in the tournament since its inaugural season without winning a single title, have the heaviest purse among all the 10 teams. Having only retained a couple of players in batter Mayank Agarwal and pacer Arshdeep Singh, expect Kings’ owners to have a hectic couple of days at the auction table.

Renowned Bollywood actress and Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta, who has been a common face at their auction table over the years, isn’t taking part in the auction today.

Zinta had took to her social media platform Twitter handle to announce her absence from the two-day event. As Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough were blessed with twins (a boy and girl) recently, Zinta cited the same as a reason behind her absence.

This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones & travel to India.The last couple of days have been hectic discussing d auction & all things cricket with our team.I wanted to reach out to our fans & ask them if they hv any player suggestions.. pic.twitter.com/oIOCqZT3PN — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 11, 2022

All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle 😂 On a serious note my heart is racing & I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @PunjabKingsIPL 👍👍 Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. pic.twitter.com/CEPNrJgmOh — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 12, 2022

Acquiring veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan for INR 8.25 crore, Punjab have become the first team to buy a player in IPL 2022 auction.