Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will lock horns against Sydney Sixers in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. Brisbane Heat have won three of their 13 games, whereas the Sixers have won eight of their thirteen. The game will be live on Sony Six from 7:35 AM IST on 19 January 2021.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 batting score at this ground is 164 runs. This pitch has an even bounce to offer, and the batters can play their shots.

Brisbane Heat preview

Brisbane Heat have just won three of their 13 games, and they are out of the tournament. The batting of the side has not been consistent so far. Max Bryant played a superb knock in the last game, whereas the eyes will be on Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, and Sam Heazlett as well. Marnus Labuschagne will be available to play this game for the Brisbane Heat. Mark Steketee and Michael Neser will lead the pace bowling, whereas Matt Kuhnemann and Mitch Swepson will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won eight of their 13 games, and they need to win this game to finish in top-2. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have been their best batsmen, whereas Daniel Hughes and Jordan Silk have also played some crucial knocks. Daniel Christian has been decent with both bat and the ball. Hayden Kerr has scalped 19 wickets in the tournament, whereas Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius have 15 wickets each. Nathan Lyon will be back for this game to assist Steve O’Keefe in spin bowling.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Lyon, Hayden Kerr, Steve O’Keefe.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.