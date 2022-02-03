Cricket

Who won PSL match yesterday: Quetta vs Islamabad match result yesterday

Who won PSL match yesterday: Quetta vs Islamabad match result yesterday
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“This series is brutal, I want to get done with it”: Michael Jordan uncharacteristically revealed his distaste for playing against Patrick Ewing and the physical Knicks in the Playoffs
Next Article
Highest score in PSL 2022: What is the highest total in PSL 7?