Who won PSL match yesterday: Quetta vs Islamabad match result yesterday

Who won PSL match yesterday: Kiwi batter Colin Munro and Pakistan’s Shadab Khan were the standout performers during yesterday’s fixture.

During the tenth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National stadium in Karachi, Islamabad’s opening batter Paul Stirling, continuing with his purple patch of form, smashed a 23-ball half-century in only the 6th Over of the innings to hand his side a fantastic start yet again.

The 31-year-old from Ireland, ultimately got Out in the eighth Over at the individual score of 58 off 28 deliveries, in an innings which was laden with 7 Fours and 3 towering sixes.

Making sure his aggressive start did not go in vain, the Kiwi Southpaw Colin Munro (72* off 39) and Islamabad wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan (65 off 35) then went hammer and tongs at the Quetta bowlers.

While Munro kept going for the big hits from one end post Stirling’s loss, Azam joined him post Shadab Khan’s wicket and the duo pitched in with a 50-run stand for the 4th wicket in mere 31 deliveries. With Shahid Afridi leaking 20 runs in the final Over of the innings, the United total skyrocketed to 229/4- the highest so far in PSL 7 after 20 Overs.

With the aim to accomplish the highest-ever chase in the history of PSL, the QG did start on an aggressive note, as the opening pair of Ahsan Ali (50 off 27) and Abdul Bangalzai (14 off 13) posted 54 runs in the Powerplay.

A flurry of wickets post the Powerplay, however, provided a huge dent to their hopes as the scorecard read 87/4 after the 10-Over mark and 97/6 after 12 Overs, with their skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (11 off 13) too back in the hut.

Mohammad Nawaz (47 off 22) and James Faulkner (30* off 14) did open their shoulders with some fireworks, but with the required run-rate skyrocketing at an unattainable pace, all they could do was play the catch-up game.

IU skipper Shadab Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball in hand as he picked up a five-fer while giving away mere 28 runs in his quota of 4 Overs-his best-ever T20 bowling figures, to hand the Quetta Gladiators a drubbing by 43 runs and notch-up their 2nd win of the season.

Colin Munro, for his excellent knock of 72, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

