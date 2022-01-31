Who won PSL match yesterday: Quetta vs Multan who won?

Who won PSL match yesterday: Multan’s Shan Masood smashed his second half-century in the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Monday.

During the seventh match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, Multan batter Shan Masood brought up his fifth PSL half-century, and his second in the ongoing season at a relatively sluggish pitch in the National Stadium in Karachi.

Laden with 6 Fours and 4 Sixes, Masood’s power-packed innings of 88 off 58 deliveries, helped Multan post a challenging 174/4 in their 20 Overs, after Quetta’s Sarfaraz Ahmed won the Toss and elected to field first.

After the fall of in-form Mohammad Rizwan (0 off 2) in only the 2nd Over of the match, the onus fell on Masood, and he did rise up to the occasion with a mature innings marked by controlled aggression.

A handy knock by Tim David (28* off 16) during the death Overs, helped the score power past the 170-run mark, with Masood aiming to have targeted anything around 160, as stated by him during the innings interval.

Who won PSL match yesterday

The chase began rather poorly for Sarfaraz’s men as Multan’s flamboyant all-rounder Khushdil Shah picked up two early wickets in the Powerplay, to dismiss both the in-form Quetta openers- Will Smead (3 off 5) and Ahsan Ali (24 off 19).

Thereafter, a handy 68-run partnership between Ben Duckett (47 off 32) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (21 off 23) did pull things back for the Gladiators, but the fall of Duckett was followed by Ashir Qureshi (0 off 1) and then Sarfaraz in a span of two Overs, to tilt the match slightly in favour of Multan back again.

Now, with 62 required off the final 5 Overs, a scintillating cameo particularly from Iftikhar Ahmed (30 off 13) and James Faulkner (18 off 12) meant that Quetta nearly had the match in their grasp with mere 8 runs required off the last Over.

But, with both Iftikhar and Faulkner back in the hut, and with nine wickets down, the equation required Naseem Shah to hit a maximum off 2 deliveries to level the scores. Naseem did swing his bat with an almighty heave, but it went towards Tim David- perhaps the tallest fielder for Multan at the mid-wicket fence, who took a remarkable catch under pressure to hand Multan their third consecutive win of the tournament by 6 runs. With the win, Multan Sultans also became the first team to win a match batting first this season.

Shan Masood, courtesy of a fascinating innings, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.