Women’s Ashes: Players who contract Covid will not travel to ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022: Players who will contract Covid in the Women’s Ashes won’t be allowed to travel to New Zealand.

Australia and England Women’s cricket teams are entering their busiest period of the season. The Women’s Ashes series is set to start from 20 January 2022, whereas the World Cup just starts after it. However, the threat of Covid is all over the place.

The Big Bash League is heavily impacted by the virus, and the same can happen in the Women’s Ashes too. Australia’s Covid-19 patients are increasing day by day, and there are several restrictions in place. However, chief selector Shawn Flegler has said that the players will get Covid even with all the regulations in place.

“The way that we’re looking at it is we have to be prepared that there’ll be players who will miss games,” Flegler said.

“The strength that we do have is we’ve got a number of players that could come in and take the place of someone who does have COVID.”

“We need to keep in mind England as well. Their focus is on the Ashes but also on defending the World Cup title.”

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 participation

Australian and English players have been warned that the players who will get Covid won’t be allowed to travel to New Zealand. There are strict travel restrictions in New Zealand, and there is a mandatory quarantine period. If any of the players contract Covid, they can’t be on the flight.

“It’s going to be tough,” Fogler said on the player’s travel if they get Covid positive.

“Our plans are still that we’ll go as a group straight after the Ashes. If things do change and we can get players over later, then we’ll look to do that.”

“But as we’ve seen over the last few weeks with the BBL and other competitions, it can be very difficult.”

“We’re trying to minimise that and control it as much as we can, but I think we’ve got to expect that something may happen.”

The Women’s Ashes will start from 20 January 2022 with 3 T20Is, followed by a test and three ODIs.