WPL ticket booking BookMyShow: How to do Womens Tata IPL ticket booking 2023 for Brabourne Stadium matches?

WPL 2023 is set to get underway from 4th March, and the tickets are already on sale for the same. Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium will be hosting the entire tournament. The tickets are available on the BookMyShow platform, and the rates are also very feasible for the audience.

The first match at the Brabourne Stadium will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Delhi Capitals Women on Sunday. Ahead of the first match of the tournament, there will be a grand opening ceremony where some of the biggest celebrities will make their presence known.

ALSO READ: WPL all-team players list

It is to note that women will get free entry into the stadium throughout the tournament. This step is done to ensure a good crowd in the stadium and to increase the interest of women in sports. The tickets will be served on a first come-first serve basis in the free stands.

WPL ticket booking BookMyShow

The users can book the tickets via the Bookmyshow website or application. BookMyShow’s app is available on both Android & IOS, and to reach the website, the users can click here. On the platform, a particular match can be selected. The users will able to select the stand of their choice, and once the payment is made, the tickets will be confirmed.

The free tickets can also be booked via the platform, but they have to be collected from the Box-office. A valid government has to be shown in order to claim the physical tickets. A physical ticket is mandatory to enter the stadium. The price of paid tickets is just INR 100.

WPL Brabourne Stadium matches

March 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women (3:30 pm IST)

March 6: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 8: Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 12: UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 14: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 16: Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 20: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women (3:30 pm IST)

March 21: UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women (7:30 pm IST)

March 26: Final (7:30 pm IST)