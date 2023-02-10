WT20 World Cup schedule 2023: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures and match list

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to start tonight, and this tournament is expected to be an entertaining affair. It is clear that the popularity of Women’s cricket is increasing continuously, and the players will get some games to impress the franchises ahead of the WPL Auction.

Australia Women are the defending champions, and they will certainly be the favourites in this tournament as well. India, England, New Zealand and South Africa will be eager to give tough competition to the Australian team. South Africa Women can be a dangerous team in their home conditions.

The teams are divided into 2 groups of 5 teams each, and the top-2 teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. A total of 20 league matches will be played in the T20 World Cup, followed by three knockout matches.

The tournament will be played across three venues i.e Cape Town (Newlands), Paarl (Boland Park) and Gqeberha (St. George’s Park). All the knockouts will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

WT20 World Cup schedule 2023

February 10: South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women (Group-A) at Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 pm IST)

February 11: West Indies Women vs England Women (Group-B) at Boland Park, Paarl (6:30 pm IST)

February 11: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women (Group-A) at Boland Park, Paarl (10:30 pm IST)

February 12: India Women vs Pakistan Women (Group-B) at Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 pm IST)

February 12: Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women (Group-A) at Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 pm IST)

February 13: Ireland Women vs England Women (Group-B) at Boland Park, Paarl (6:30 pm IST)

February 13: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women (Group-A) at Boland Park, Paarl (10:30 pm IST)

February 14: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women (Group-A) at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha (10:30 pm IST)

February 15: India Women vs West Indies Women (Group-B) at Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 pm IST)

February 15: Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women (Group-B) at Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 pm IST)

February 16: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (Group-A) at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha (6:30 pm IST)

February 17: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women (Group-A) at Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 pm IST)

February 17: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women (Group-B) at Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 pm IST)

February 18: England Women vs India Women (Group-B) at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha (6:30 pm IST)

February 18: South Africa Women vs Australia Women (Group-A) at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha (10:30 pm IST)

February 19: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women (Group-B) at Boland Park, Paarl (6:30 pm IST)

February 19: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women (Group-A) at Boland Park, Paarl (10:30 pm IST)

February 20: India Women vs Ireland Women (Group-B) at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha (6:30 pm IST)

February 21: England Women vs Pakistan Women (Group-B) at Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 pm IST)

February 21: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women (Group-A) at Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 pm IST)

February 23: Semi-Final 1 at Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 pm IST)

February 24: Semi-Final 2 at Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 pm IST)

February 26: Final at Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 pm IST)