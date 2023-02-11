“Yeah this umpire is going to not stop until Shoaib kills me”: Brett Lee once recalled how he wanted Umpire to give him out to save himself from Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee were two of the most lethal pacers the cricketing world has ever seen. Both of them were sheer good in their craft, and they shared a good bond as well because of their mutual love for bowling quickly. Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery in the history of international cricket (161.3 km/h), whereas Lee’s fastest ball clocked at 160.8 km. h.

Lee had once said that he heard about Akhtar for the very first time when he was sitting in a pub, but when he saw him, he became a fan. Even Akhtar has always appreciated Lee throughout his different interviews.

Lee once recalled an interesting incident that happened between him and Akhtar during an Australia vs Pakistan ODI in 2002 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Lee revealed that the stadium has a roof, and the pacers were getting a lot of help from the wicket in that match.

Brett Lee once recalled how he wanted Umpire to give him out against Shoaib Akhtar

Brett Lee revealed that when he came on to the bat, Akhtar was bowling against him. He taught that Akhtar will be lenient, but Akhtar gave him a clear warning that he will ‘kill’ him. Lee said they he still believed that Akhtar will not be bowling dangerously against him, but the Rawalpindi Express was in his mood.

Akhtar bowled a quick perfect yorker to Lee, which smashed into Lee’s toes. The whole Pakistani team was appealing, and Lee recalled that even he was appealing from the inside as he wanted the umpire to give him out. However, to everyone’s surprise, Umpire just nodded and gave him not out.

“Binga I’m going to kill you. And then walked away from me,” Brett Lee had recalled what Akhtar said to him as quoted by News 18.

“I still believed that he would be lenient toward me. But then he bowled an absolutely searing and perfect yorker which crashed right into my toes. The whole Pakistan side appealed, and out of sheer fear and panic, even I appealed deep down and hoped it was out. But the umpire, to everyone’s shock, including me, gave it not out. That was when I thought, “yeah this umpire is going to not stop until Shoaib kills me.”

Pakistan won the match by 2 wickets in the end. Australia got all out for 167 runs in the 1st innings, where Shoaib Akhtar took a couple of wickets. Pakistan chased the target in 48.5 overs.