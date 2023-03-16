“Yeh saala fas gaya hai”: Shoaib Akhtar concerned for Misbah-ul-Haq over his son Faham-ul-Haq’s career

Part of Asia Lions’ squad in the ongoing third season of Legends League Cricket, former Pakistani cricketers are continuing to have fun both on and off the field in Qatar. At the top of the points table on the back of winning two out of their first three matches, some members of Lions are not missing any opportunity of entertaining their fans outside of cricket as well.

Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel has emerged as a meeting point for the likes of Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sohail Tanvir. The quartet can be seen not only chatting to one another but also pulling each other’s leg in a latest video uploaded by Akhtar.

Misbah-ul-Haq still bats in the nets at home

One of the most hilarious moments from the almost 10-minute video sees them discussing their lack of match fitness in spite of an active lifestyle. Barring Tanvir (recently retired), the remaining three being in their 40s are not expected to be at their best in terms of match fitness.

Third-highest run-scorer in LLC 2023, Misbah (48) was singled-out for having maintained himself despite being the oldest of them all. It was at this point in time that Afridi highlighted how Misbah regularly bats in the nets at home. Quick to respond, Akhtar brought to like how Misbah has set-up a cricketing facility at home to train son Faham-ul-Haq.

“Pehle khud kamaya. Ab bete ke zariye kamayega [He first earned money for himself and will now earn via his son],” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. “Misbah’s son, by the way, is a genuine player and is performing well. I feel sorry for them. Poor guys were first under pressure because of own career. And now because of their sons’ careers.”

It is noteworthy that Akhtar was also referring to Abdul Razzaq as his son is also into cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar concerned for Misbah-ul-Haq over his son Faham-ul-Haq’s career

Akhtar expressed a sigh of relief for himself and Afridi because their children don’t play cricket at all. While Akhtar has two sons named Muhammad Mikael Ali and Muhammad Mujaddad Ali Akhtar, Afridi has five daughters named Ansha Afridi (married to Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi), Aqsa Afridi, Asmara Afridi, Ajwa Afridi and Arwa Afridi.

Akhtar, however, expressed concern for Misbah because he will have to now look after his son’s cricketing career after being in the limelight for 16 years as an international cricketer. It is noteworthy that Akhtar’s comments aren’t to be treated according to the semantics. What he meant to say was how preparing oneself or one’s child for international cricket requires an immense amount of hard work and is no mean task.

“Yeh saala fas gaya hai. Yeh ab uski tension lega. Aur khuda ka waasta hai, beta tera khel raha hai. Ohdi roti na khaa jayin [He is in a bit of a situation. He will have to worry about his son’s career now. Misbah, swear by god that you won’t eat his flatbreads],” Akhtar added in an amusing manner.

Faham, 17, is a left-handed batter who had once played against his father during Mega Stars League (T10 League launched by Shahid Afridi).