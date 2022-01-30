ESports

Dota 2 DPC updates: CoolGuys have disbanded their roster following losses in DPC WEU Div1.

CoolGuys Dota 2 Squad disbanded after DPC woes
European Dota 2 roster, CoolGuys, has disbanded the team following DPC woes in Winter Tour…