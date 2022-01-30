Dota 2 DPC updates: CoolGuys have disbanded their roster following losses in DPC WEU Div1.

European Dota 2 roster, CoolGuys, has disbanded the team following DPC woes in Winter Tour Qualifiers. What lies ahead?

Dota 2 is a difficult game to master. Even more so because of constant patch rollouts after every major championship.

Sometimes the stress is too much for what the players get in return. But, the road to the top has never been easy.

Haven’t felt this sad in a while, but yesterday we decided to disband coolguys. Best of luck to the boys in their future careers, as for me, I will keep the grind on and look for best things I could do Thanks for cheering — Dino Šavuk (@dnzdota) January 28, 2022



CoolGuys revealed their roster in October last year. Consequently, they participated in Div 1 of DPC.

CoolGuys announced their Dota 2 roster for DPC in mid-October, 2021.

Sometimes everything needs to fit everything needs to align to be a successful team. Unfortunately, we didn’t have these things in this season. We tried our best to solve the things but in the end, we decided to continue our journeys in separate ways. Thanks for the support! — Bugra (@wimhaendota) January 28, 2022

But, it would not be any Cinderella story. The squad had a pretty rough DPC season.

They could win a single match in the DPC Tour 1. As a result, they got relegated to Division II.

Team Alliance joined them too. With a W/L ratio of 0/7, they are heartbroken. At Dota 2 Champions League, the problems compounded, with each loss.

In both games that they played at the Champions League, they suffered whitewashed. Entity and Gambit defeated them 2-0.

The players have not yet mentioned their future in Dota 2, yet.

With everything that has happened in the last 2 months, it seems the players on the roster are not ready to compromise anymore. So, on 28th January, they decided to disband the roster.

Dissolution of CoolGuys is heartbreaking, to say the least. But, it is what it is. No Sorry has taken their place in D2CL season 7.

Hence, there is also a slot empty in DPC div 2 at the moment. Maybe, this is not a one-off event.

We are going to Christmas break with a 2-1 loss against @OGesports. Thanks for the support! See you all soon in the new year. https://t.co/WMjhyvzPb0 — Coolguys (@coolguysgg) December 21, 2021

With the financial stress increase due to the pandemic, it reveals a bigger problem. It is simple. DPC has gotten more stressful.

Maybe, Valve takes a note from this. Hence, DPC Tour for CoolGuys Dota 2 roster ends here.

