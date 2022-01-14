CSGO Esports Update: BLAST Premier Spring Groups announced.

BLAST Premier yesterday revealed the CSGO Spring Groups matchups. The first professional Series of 2022 has a lot riding on its shoulders.
The year ended with a BLAST Premier. Yet again, the CSGO pro circuit gets its first series of 2022 from BLAST Premier.
Also, the BLAST Premier World Finals 2021 was one of the most important events of 2021. The repercussions of NaVi domination has changed the entire CSGO market.
Now, BLAST Premier Springs groups are shortly due. Let us look at everything we know about the Spring Series.
The Format for BLAST Premier Spring Groups.
The new BLAST season comes with changes to the Groups format. The 12 partnered have once again been split into three groups.
But, this time the double-elimination bracket is played in best-of-one matches over the course of one day for every group. The teams are seeded in a cross-group phase.
Group Stage:
- Three double-elimination (GSL) format groups
- Each group has 4 teams
- All matches are Bo1
- All teams advanced to the seeded Play-In Stage
Play-In Stage:
- Three Single-Elimination gauntlets
- All matches are Bo3
- The winner from each gauntlet advances to the Spring Finals
- Second and third teams from each gauntlet advance to the Last Chance Stage
- The fourth team from each gauntlet advances to the Spring Showdown
Last Chance Stage:
- Single-Elimination bracket
- All matches are Bo3
- Winners advance to the Spring Finals
- Losers proceed to the Spring Showdown
Prize Pool
The total Prize Pool for the BLAST Premier 2022 Season is $2.475 million. Currently, 177,500 USD are spread among the teams as seen below:
|Place
|$ USD
|Seed
|Team
|1st-3rd
|–
|Spring Finals
|1600 pts
|4th-6th
|–
|Spring Finals
|800 pts
|TBD
|place 7 to 12
|7th-9th
|–
|Spring Showdown
|600 pts
|10th-12th
|–
|Spring Showdown
|400 pts
|TBD
The Invited Teams
The Schedule for BLAST Premier
1.Spring Groups: January 28-February 6 (Online)
Friday, January 28 (Group A)
19:30 G2 vs. Complexity | BO1
20:30 NIP vs. BIG | BO1
22:00 Winners’ match | BO1
23:00 Losers’ match | BO1
00:30 Consolidation final | BO1
02:00 Grand final | BO1
Saturday, January 29 (Group B)
19:30 Natus Vincere vs. MIBR | BO1
20:30 Astralis vs. OG | BO1
22:00 Winners’ match | BO1
23:00 Losers’ match | BO1
00:30 Consolidation final | BO1
02:00 Grand final | BO1
Sunday, January 30 (Group C)
19:30 Vitality vs. Evil Geniuses | BO1
20:30 FaZe vs. Liquid | BO1
22:00 Winners’ match | BO1
23:00 Losers’ match | BO1
00:30 Consolidation final | BO1
02:00 Grand final | BO1
Schedule for matches beyond Spring Groups of CSGO Blast Premier
Thursday, February 3
17:30 A4 vs. B3 | BO3
~21:00 B4 vs. C3 | BO3
~23:00 C4 vs. A3 | BO3
Friday, February 4
17:30 C2 vs. A4/B3 | BO3
~21:00 A2 vs. B4/C3 | BO3
~23:00 B2 vs. C4/A3 | BO3
Saturday, February 5
17:30 A1 vs. C2/A4/B3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)
~21:00 B1 vs. A2/B4/C3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)
~23:00 C1 vs. B2/C4/A3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)
Sunday, February 6
17:30 Last Chance #1| BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)
~21:00 Last Chance #2 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)
~23:00 Last Chance #3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)
2.Spring Showdown: April 20-24 (Online)
3.Spring Final: June 14-19 (Arena)
4.Fall Groups: August 19-28 (Studio)
5.Fall Showdown: October 19-23 (Online)
6.Fall Final: November 22-27 (Arena)
7.World Final: December 14-18 (Arena)
That is all you need to know about CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022.
