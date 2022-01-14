CSGO Esports Update: BLAST Premier Spring Groups announced.

BLAST Premier yesterday revealed the CSGO Spring Groups matchups. The first professional Series of 2022 has a lot riding on its shoulders.

The year ended with a BLAST Premier. Yet again, the CSGO pro circuit gets its first series of 2022 from BLAST Premier.

Also, the BLAST Premier World Finals 2021 was one of the most important events of 2021. The repercussions of NaVi domination has changed the entire CSGO market.

Announce Spring groups when? — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 13, 2022

Now, BLAST Premier Springs groups are shortly due. Let us look at everything we know about the Spring Series.

The Format for BLAST Premier Spring Groups.

The new BLAST season comes with changes to the Groups format. The 12 partnered have once again been split into three groups.

But, this time the double-elimination bracket is played in best-of-one matches over the course of one day for every group. The teams are seeded in a cross-group phase.

Group Stage:

Three double-elimination (GSL) format groups

Each group has 4 teams

All matches are Bo1

All teams advanced to the seeded Play-In Stage

Play-In Stage:

Three Single-Elimination gauntlets

All matches are Bo3

The winner from each gauntlet advances to the Spring Finals

Second and third teams from each gauntlet advance to the Last Chance Stage

The fourth team from each gauntlet advances to the Spring Showdown

Last Chance Stage:

Single-Elimination bracket

All matches are Bo3

Winners advance to the Spring Finals

Losers proceed to the Spring Showdown

Prize Pool

The total Prize Pool for the BLAST Premier 2022 Season is $2.475 million. Currently, 177,500 USD are spread among the teams as seen below:

The Invited Teams

The Schedule for BLAST Premier

1.Spring Groups: January 28-February 6 (Online)

Friday, January 28 (Group A)

19:30 G2 vs. Complexity | BO1

20:30 NIP vs. BIG | BO1

22:00 Winners’ match | BO1

23:00 Losers’ match | BO1

00:30 Consolidation final | BO1

02:00 Grand final | BO1

GROUP A IS READY TO GO ON JAN 28 💥@G2esports vs @Complexity 3 PM CET@BIGCLANgg vs @NIPCS 4 PM CET Who will take their first win of 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/017d8mbJ7U — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 13, 2022

Saturday, January 29 (Group B)

19:30 Natus Vincere vs. MIBR | BO1

20:30 Astralis vs. OG | BO1

22:00 Winners’ match | BO1

23:00 Losers’ match | BO1

00:30 Consolidation final | BO1

02:00 Grand final | BO1

GROUP B IS READY TO GO ON JAN 29@natusvincere vs @mibr 3 PM CET@AstralisCS vs @OGcsgo 4 PM CET Who will take their first win of 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/KRWSHHE1Tx — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 13, 2022

Sunday, January 30 (Group C)

19:30 Vitality vs. Evil Geniuses | BO1

20:30 FaZe vs. Liquid | BO1

22:00 Winners’ match | BO1

23:00 Losers’ match | BO1

00:30 Consolidation final | BO1

02:00 Grand final | BO1

GROUP C IS READY TO GO ON JAN 30@TeamVitality vs @EvilGeniuses 3 PM CET@FaZeClan vs @TeamLiquidCS 4 PM CET Who will take their first win of 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9ti3zqJpK — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 13, 2022

Schedule for matches beyond Spring Groups of CSGO Blast Premier

Thursday, February 3

17:30 A4 vs. B3 | BO3

~21:00 B4 vs. C3 | BO3

~23:00 C4 vs. A3 | BO3

Friday, February 4

17:30 C2 vs. A4/B3 | BO3

~21:00 A2 vs. B4/C3 | BO3

~23:00 B2 vs. C4/A3 | BO3

Saturday, February 5

17:30 A1 vs. C2/A4/B3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~21:00 B1 vs. A2/B4/C3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~23:00 C1 vs. B2/C4/A3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

Sunday, February 6

17:30 Last Chance #1| BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~21:00 Last Chance #2 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~23:00 Last Chance #3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

2.Spring Showdown: April 20-24 (Online)

3.Spring Final: June 14-19 (Arena)

4.Fall Groups: August 19-28 (Studio)

5.Fall Showdown: October 19-23 (Online)

6.Fall Final: November 22-27 (Arena)

7.World Final: December 14-18 (Arena)

Groups are ready with a new format 💥 Bo1 group format into a Bo3 gauntlet to find the 6 Spring Final teams 💥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/O9BE2x16VJ — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 13, 2022

That is all you need to know about CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022.

