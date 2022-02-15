CSGO IEM Katowice Schedule and Format: When does IEM Katowice 2022 start?

The IEM Katowice 2022 for CSGO starts today with a prize pool of $1 million. Here is everything you need to know about IEM Katowice 2022.

BLAST Premier Spring groups were unexpected and shocking. Huge upsets were pulled off by lower-seeded teams. Eventually, six teams made it through to the next round.

The upcoming event for Intel Extreme Masters at Katowice marks the final tourney for season XVI. The tourney kicks off today with 16 invited teams for the Play-ins.

Also read: “God I f**king hate Astra”: SEN Tenz talks about Valorant’s most broken controller, claims the game would be better without her in it

IEM Katowice is ESL’s first CSGO tournament of 2022, and the first one since 2019 to be hosted in front of a live audience. Once again, the Spodek Arena becomes the battleground of the Counter-Strike Goliaths.

NaVi, G2, Vitality, Liquid, Furia in Group B and Vitality, Heroic, Gambit and VP in Group A await the 8 teams from the Play-ins for Group stage.

Format for CSGO IEM Katowice 2022

Play-In: February 15 th – 16 th , 2022 Double-Elimination bracket Opening matches are Bo1 All following matches are Bo3 The top eight teams advanced to the Group Stage

Group Stage: February 17 th – 20 th , 2022 Two double-elimination formats (GSL) Groups Each group has eight teams All matches are Bo3 The top three teams from each group advance to the Playoffs: Group stage winners advance to the Semifinals Group stage runners-up advance to the Quarterfinals as the High Seeds Also, Group stage 3 rd place teams advance to the Quarterfinals as the Low Seeds

Playoffs: February 25 th – 27 th , 2022 Single-Elimination bracket The Quarterfinals & Semifinals are Bo3 The Grand Final is Bo5 All times are CT and susceptible to delays.



Also read: VALORANT Guide to playing Viper: Tips, tricks and abilities

Match Schedule for Play-in stage

⚠️LESS THAN TWELVE HOURS ⚠️#IEM Katowice starts TOMORROW Pre-show: 10:35AM CET

Opening matches: 11:00AM CET Tickets for the Spodek next weekend are still available, but not for long!

🎫https://t.co/FjZsCLPh4T pic.twitter.com/Asd8LUf6WM — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) February 14, 2022

All timings are in Central Time(CT). Timings are subject to change.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

4:00 am: NiP vs. Wisła Kraków

4:00 am: CPH Flames vs. Fnatic

4:00 am: GODSENT vs. MOUZ

5:15 am: Sprout vs. FaZe

5:40 am: OG vs. Renegades

5:40 am: ENCE vs. Entropiq

6:30 am: BIG vs. Movistar Riders

Also read: Valorant Error Code 0 and 1: What do these error codes mean and how to fix them

7:20 am Astralis vs. MIBR

7:45 am: Upper bracket Quarterfinal match 1

9:00 am: Upper bracket Quarterfinal match 2

9:00 am: Lower bracket Round 1 match 1

11:15 am: Upper bracket Quarterfinal match 3

12:45 pm: Upper bracket Quarterfinal match 4

12:45 pm: Lower bracket Round 1 match 2

Also read: PGL CSGO Spring Major Antwerp 2022: PGL is confirmed to host the first CSGO Major of 2022 at Antwerp.

What a LINEUP 👀 Meet the friendly faces bringing you the #IEM Katowice 2022 CSGO action! pic.twitter.com/mOy0cyMihe — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) February 14, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 16

5:30 am: Lower bracket Round 1 match 3

5:30 am: Lower bracket Round 1 match 4

9:00 am: Lower bracket Round 2 match 1

9:00 am: Lower bracket Round 2 match 2

12:30 pm: Lower bracket Round 2 match 3

12:30 pm: Lower bracket Round 2 match 4

Also read: Valorant for Console: Looks like Riot is looking to expand Valorant for Consoles