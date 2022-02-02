PGL CSGO Spring Major Antwerp 2022: PGL is confirmed to host the first CSGO Major of 2022 at Antwerp.

PGL is about to host the first CSGO Major of 2022 at Antwerp, Belgium. The initial details for the tourney are out.

PGL hosted the first Major in 2 years at Stockholm in 2021 through strict pandemic norms. Both Majors were scrapped in 2020 due to Covid19.

Since last year, there were talks of getting back to the original yearly format for CSGO Esports. Still, the threat of a pandemic curse looms close.

🏆PGL Major Stockholm 2021 broke all viewership records in CS:GO history 📰Read the complete analysis here: https://t.co/8qhYGhgAmD#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/obLthZeaqk — PGL (@pglesports) November 9, 2021

Valve looks to compete with Riot in terms of the number of official events per year. Hence, CSGO majors form a chief part of that.

Also, the announcement confirms that there are two majors taking place in 2022. Undermentioned are the details of Antwerp Major.

The major starts on 19th May and concludes by 22nd of May. The Antwerp Sportpaleis Arena will open its doors to the audience during the playoffs stage. Furthermore, the arena has a capacity of 23000 spectators.

PGL will host its third CSGO Major this year.



Consequently, PGL will also host the final RMR bouts. The bouts decide the squads that qualify for the Major. At the moment, the prize pool is set at $1 million.

Antwerp 2022 is the third CSGO Major after Kraków 2017 and Stockholm 2021 for PGL. Furthermore, the event marks the first CSGO Major in Belgium.

Silviu Stroie, CEO of PGL issued the following remarks in a press release:

“We are glad to have the opportunity to bring back the fans and players together for another CS:GO Major. Belgium has an impressive Counter-Strike fanbase, and many legendary players were born in this country.

Belgium was our first option because it’s situated in the heart of Europe. The location is accessible for everyone, and Sportpaleis is only 30 minutes away from the Brussels airport”.

The venue for the Spring Major is Antwerp Sportpaleis Arena.

The year is 2086, esports are flourishing, there’s billions of dollars being competed for, and CSGO Majors still have a $1 million prize pool — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 2, 2022

Additionally, PGL mentions keeping close tabs on pandemic situations. They have promised to ensure safety for all involved in the event and adapt according to circumstances.

To sum up, we wish the events to go as planned. Maybe, we get new Major Champions. But, NaVi still remains undefeated at LANs.

It will be quite a tournament to view and enjoy. We will provide the schedule and format as it becomes available.

